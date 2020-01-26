Judith Dale: What was Buellton like during the 1920s?

Budd changed his application to “Buellton”, and it was granted. Buellton was now an official town. William Budd not only obtained “official” status for the post office, but also established and operated many businesses in Buellton – one of which was a small store purchased by Anton and Juliette Andersen in 1924, which became Andersen’s Electric Café, the forerunner of Andersen’s Split Pea Soup Restaurant.

1924, Andersen’s Electric Café established

Just as the Roaring Twenties were upon America, the new town of Buellton was being established on the Coast Highway (it would later become Highway 101). There were now seven Buell ranches, one of which was open to commercial development to become a new town along the Coast Highway.

In 1922, the highway went from a dirt road to a paved highway going right through the new town of Buellton. The new highway brought new businesses and new residents to the area. Homes were built and services added to meet the needs of the traveling public.

This led to the second major event in the 1920’s - the opening of Andersen’s Electric Café in 1924.

