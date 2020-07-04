Judith Dale: W.W. Hollister – Goleta Valley's forefather

Hollister bought 5,100 acres for $10 an acre. Despite warnings of the clouded title from his advisers, the Colonel was in love with the canyon. He made the purchase and his dream had come true.

Hollister named his new ranch after his wife and called it “Glen Annie.” He wanted to make it a national showplace. He built barns, shops, a carriage house and a mansion for his wife on a knoll overlooking the Goleta Slough. He imported many rare trees to plant around the mansion, some of which are still visible from Highway 101 today. Three of Goleta’s streams ran through Glen Annie, and the incredibly fertile virgin soil was soon covered with walnut, lemon, lime and orange trees. Hollister and his wife hosted many social gatherings at their beautiful ranch and soon the couple were the social elite of the area.

When canyons to the west of his Glen Annie farm became available, Hollister encouraged his friends to buy them. A fellow horticulture enthusiast, Ellwood Cooper, bought the next canyon over. Hollister’s physician, Dr. R.F. Winchester, bought the next canyon to the west. Ellwood, Winchester Canyon and Glen Annie are names still with us today.