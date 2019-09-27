This is the second in a series of articles on the public schools in the Santa Ynez Valley. This article deals with Solvang School, its history, goals, and challenges.
According to historical records kept by the Elverhøj Museum, the Solvang area has always been dedicated to education—even before the Danes established the city in 1911.
- In 1880, Kate Donahue taught a few local children in an abandoned house near the Santa Inez Mission, and ten years later, two ranch schools combined to form the Santa Ynez School which was located next to the mission.
- In 1903, this school closed so students could attend either College School (which is now Santa Ynez) or Ballard.
- In 1905, a one-room school was built at what is now the corner of Alisal and Mission streets. This school along with the Mission, were the only buildings present when the Danes arrived and purchased 9,000 acres of Rancho San Carlos de Jonata from the Buell family to establish Solvang.
- In 1915, as more students arrived, a new two-room schoolhouse was built on the same site and the old, one-room school became a woodshed.
- In 1928, the school district's name changed from Santa Ynez to Solvang, and in 1930 there were 32 students enrolled.
And in 1940, a new four-room school was built at the corner of Atterdag and Laurel Streets and is still in use today. It dons Danish architecture, designed to complement the architecture of Bethania Lutheran Church. A second campus was eventually added to the opposite corner of Atterdag and Laurel, and is referred to as the 'upper campus.'
Solvang School District goals
I spoke with Dr. Steve Seaford, superintendent of Solvang School, and he laid out the goals and challenges for the 2019-20 school year. He said the four main goals of the district are: To provide a rigorous, well rounded curriculum to give students the knowledge and experience in a wide variety of subjects; to provide a curriculum that encourages students to not only learn, but to learn how to apply that knowledge in the “real world”; the third goal is to have the necessary facilities to promote this learning; and to wisely manage the district finances so that the first three goals can be met.
Addressing the first goal, in addition to Solvang’s standard pre-k through 8th grade curriculum, the district also emphasizes a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum that allows students to learn the basics and experience how to apply that learning.
Solvang has not forgotten about the arts either. Thanks to a parent and volunteer organization called SAM (Solvang Arts & Music Foundation), a curriculum in visual arts, music, dance, and drama is offered at all grade levels.
Also, there is an after-school program that includes activities in all these subjects. Last year, SAM raised over $100,000 to support the arts in the Solvang District. Its SAM’s belief that the arts are really what contributes to someone being a well-rounded person.
According to SAM President, Alan Davenport, “You could make a good salary with STEM education – and these days having a technology background can be important to helping you lead a successful life – but it’s the arts that make life worth living and enjoying.”
The decorative crosswalks around the school are just an example of students putting their talents to work.
The second goal is to give students opportunities to apply their knowledge.
Just last year the district was recognized by a national organization called Project Lead The Way (PLTW) as one of 21 schools across the nation to received this honor.
Solvang students apply their knowledge by producing projects such as robots, computer applications, science experiments, etc. This happens at all grade levels.
"Being nationally recognized for leadership in STEM education and its application speaks well of our teachers’ commitment to exemplary education," said Seaford. "Also, it is very motivating for students to be able to apply their knowledge and see the real-world results of their academic work.”
The third goal is to have the facilities and equipment needed to make the above two goals possible. For example, Solvang used to have one computer lab, now it has a computer for every child such as a Chrome Book or I Pad.
Science labs, art rooms, music rooms, physical education facilities as well as well-equipped classrooms are now the norm at Solvang.
All this in addition to having a beautiful, well-maintained campus and buildings. This is no easy task in this day and age of tight school funding—which leads us to the fourth goal.
All of the above would not be possible without careful financial planning and vision.
The administration, teachers, and school board all work together to identify needs and set priorities. School is dismissed early one day a week, so teachers and administrators have time to get together to plan, educate themselves, and collaborate with each other.
The results are a progressive curriculum that builds from one grade to another, planned events and activities that give student the chance to experiment and show their work, and a district with the facilities and programs to encourage student learning.
Solvang can indeed be proud of its teachers and once again, the Santa Ynez Valley can be proud of its excellent schools.
