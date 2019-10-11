This is the third in a series of articles on the school districts in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Like other communities in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Olivos has always valued education for its children. The first public school which enrolled 15 children, was a one-room “subscription” school established in 1888, and located in a building near Mattei’s Tavern. (A subscription school was a rural school supported by the state, which gave $50 per student to finance the school.)
The next year, the school moved to a cottage in town, owned by Alden March Boyd after the townspeople voted 10-0 to use $550 to build a two-story school with a bell tower, built by W.J. Smith, a builder from Arroyo Grande. Today, the bell from this school is displayed at the entrance of the present-day school campus.
In 1925, the school was so damaged by the Santa Barbara earthquake that it had to be demolished, and school was held in a small building downtown.
The next year, Los Olivos citizens voted 76-4 to spend $12,000 to build a new school. Hans Skytt, a building contractor in Solvang, completed this second school in 1927 which was eventually abandoned in 1953 for the new school built across the street.
This school was abandoned in 1977 as the current school was built and opened on Jan. 1, 1977. The old school building was due to become the Santa Ynez Community Center but on Nov. 1, 1978, it burned down due to a fire started by children playing in the basement.
Currently the Los Olivos School District serves 148 children K-8 grade under the capable leadership of Dr. Vicky Dudek.
Dr. Dudek was hired as principal/superintendent just this year and is delighted to be at Los Olivos School. She comes with vast experience, both as a teacher and administrator. When asked why she chose Los Olivos School District, she jokingly said she has always enjoyed wine and horses, so Los Olivos was a perfect fit.
She said she is looking forward to serving the school and community by applying her vast experience to making the school the best it can be.
Dr. Dudek has received many awards for her educational leadership, and has been the keynote speaker at numerous educational conferences. Due to her expertise, she was asked to speak at a Congressional Hearing in Washington DC on the components of a successful school.
District goals:
According to Dr. Dudek, her number one goal is to make sure that teachers have all the training and resources they need.
To this end, four teachers will be attending the Ron Clark Academy — an interactive, dynamic learning experience where educators observe live classes in action and attend workshops that focus on improving student engagement, increasing academic rigor, and creating a climate and culture for success — in Atlanta for professional development.
A second goal is to increase the arts program.
Dr. Dudek would like to add drama and more instrumental music to the program. As with every other school administrator I have talked to, Dr. Dudek realizes the importance of the arts — like STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) — to a truly educated student.
A third goal is to upgrade the classrooms, so all have the technology needed for modern curriculum.
Dr. Dudek would like to add large, interactive displays in each classroom so students and teachers can take advantage of all the great teaching/learning technology that is out there.
A fourth goal is to make sure that Los Olivos students have the same opportunities for curriculum and learning experiences that students in larger school district have.
All Los Olivos students get to go on field trips and even have an overnight trip. Also, the school brings in outside programs and performers that “bring the world” to Los Olivos students, made possible by community support and parent involvement.
In summary, Dr. Dudek stated that Los Olivos is a “dream school” that the community should be very proud of.
In 2016 Los Olivos School District was honored as a National Blue Ribbon District, a program that recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
On standardized tests, Los Olivos students average performance is above grade level in all subjects and at all grades. This, added to the excellent teaching staff, an administration with vision and experience, and a community that supports it school truly does make Los Olivos a “dream school district.”
