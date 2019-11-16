This is the fifth in a series of articles on Santa Ynez Valley school districts.
History
In the early 1860s, George Lewis of New York homesteaded 800 acres in the area that is now Ballard and Los Olivos. The town of Ballard was founded in 1880 at the location of a Wells Fargo stage line station. The station’s superintendent was William N. Ballard, a good friend of Lewis. When Ballard died suddenly, Lewis formed the town and named it after Ballard, becoming the first town established in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The Ballard School District was then formed in 1882.
At first, classes were held in a granary owned by Lewis, which they quickly outgrew and relocated to building that housed a saloon. The saloon business was highly successful, and citizens soon realized that the combination of school and saloon was not a good match, so the building was moved to a more favorable location for a school and a new saloon was built at the original location.
The school district passed a bond for $1,000 for the construction of a new school, including buildings and furnishings. The final project cost was more so Mr. Lewis, who was the first clerk of the Board of Trustees, donated the extra money and a half-acre on which to build the school.
This is the school that still stands today and is still in use.
The original building was 24x32 and was painted yellow instead of the red it is today. The bell tower was added around 1890. The addition of a stage was built on the north end of the building around 1910. Since the Ballard School was the only public building in the Santa Ynez Valley, it was used for many activities such as church services, weddings, funerals, meeting place, social entertainment, debates, Saturday night dances, lectures, etc. It was a true community center.
By the 1960’s the original school was not large enough to serve the needs of the community and was expanded, making the original stage area into a classroom by adding a portable partition.
When the “Field Act” (earthquake standards) was established, the original school no longer met the safety requirements and rather than close the historic school building, the school district passed a $120,000 bond in 1973 to rehabilitate and retrofit the building.
The contract was awarded to Paul Nielsen, a local contractor, and the building was rebuilt from the ground up. A new wing was added at the original stage site added 2,000 square feet of new classroom space. Electricity had been added to the building in the 1950s, but this 1973 remodel also included for the first time, indoor restrooms for both boys and girls.
As the school embarked on its second 100 years, an expansion was planned in September 1982.
Three new classrooms and a small administrative building were added on a five-acre site next to the original building, which had been purchased in 1975 for the cost of $7,000 per acre. The new buildings were funded with a $776,000 grant from State Department of General Services, Office of Local Assistance. The new annex relieved the overcrowding in the Red Schoolhouse. The new buildings were completed in late 1984.
By 1991, the student population had doubled so in 1995, two additional modular buildings were added using reserves and developer fees. A multi-purpose room was later constructed. Today, the multipurpose room serves as space for a library and music room.
Present Day
Currently 143 children are enrolled in kindergarten through 6th grade. The 7th and 8th graders go to Solvang School District in order to get the experience of a larger school to make the transition to Santa Ynez High a smooth one.
Allan Pelletier, the superintendent/principal, came to Ballard in 2005 with a strong background in teaching and administration, having taught in the LA Unified School District.
When asked how he ended up at Ballard, he said he had friends in the Valley and had visited often. He loved the Santa Ynez Valley so when the Ballard position opened up, he talked with his family, applied and got the job.
His overall goal for the Ballard School District is to prepare each student to be successful in the next step of their life. This includes not only academic readiness, but social and emotional readiness as well. This is why the district chose to have the 7th and 8th graders go to Solvang School so they would be exposed to new friends and challenges rather than just interacting with the small group of classmates they have had since kindergarten.
This interim step would make the transition to Santa Ynez High School, with almost 1,000 students a smoother transition. (I remember what a shock it was for me in 1959 to graduate from Buellton School – where there were only four classrooms for all eight grades – and attend Santa Ynez High where there were hundreds of other students moving from one classroom to another for each subject.)
Ballard has one classroom and teacher per grade level.
According to Mr. Pelletier, the strength of a small school is that everyone knows each other – every teacher knows every student and vice-versa. He calls it the “Ballard Bubble.”
"Being a small school is both a strength and a weakness” he explained. A strength in that there is a strong sense of community, safety and pride. But it can be a weakness if students and teachers are not exposed to new ideas, people, challenges, etc.
Being aware of this, the district works closely with the other districts in the Valley and County to keep Ballard on the cutting edge. Also, there is cross-grade support for students who may be under-performing so students get the individual help they need. Ballard has a program in which the older students help the younger students. Research has shown that both the older and younger students benefits from this type of program.
In summary, Ballard is not just a school, but a family that includes students, teachers, staff and the entire community.
This caring spirit was on full display when I posed the following question to Mr. Pelletier, “If you had ultimate power and unlimited resources, what would you like to see happen in education?”
Without hesitation he responded, “I wish every student in the inner city, in remote rural areas, in all school districts could have the social, emotional and educational experience that Ballard students have.”
