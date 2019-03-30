March 31 is Cesar Chavez Day, a recognized holiday in 10 states including California. But I find that many people do not know much about him or his accomplishments as a civil rights leader, champion of migrant farm workers, and a crusader for consumer rights and the environment.
Chavez was born March 31, 1927 near Yuma, Arizona. At age 11, his family lost their farm during the Great Depression and became migrant farm workers. In 1938 his family moved to Oxnard and lived in La Colonia Barrio. In 1939, they moved to San Jose and lived in a barrio called Sal Si Puedes – “Get Out If You Can.” He and his brother, Richard, attended 37 different schools. He graduated from eighth grade in 1942 and went directly to work in the fields as his father was injured in an accident, and he did not want his mother to have to work in the fields. He joined the Navy in 1946 at age 19 and served two years. In 1948, he married Helen Fabela, who he met while working in the fields.
Cesar’s career in community organizing began in 1952 when he was recruited and trained by Fred Ross, who was forming the San Jose chapter of the Community Service Organization (CSO), the most prominent Latino civil rights group of its time. Cesar spent 10 years with the CSO, coordinating voter registration and get-out-the-vote drives, leading campaigns against racial and economic discrimination and organizing new CSO chapters across California.
But his dream was to organize a union that would protect and serve farm workers whose poverty and powerlessness he had shared. In 1962, he resigned from the CSO, leaving the first decent-paying job he had ever had with the security of a regular paycheck. He moved his family to Delano, and with $1,200 of his life savings, he founded the National Farm Workers of America (NFWA).
The NFWA later became the United Farm Workers of America (UFW). Under Cesar’s leadership, the UFW achieved unprecedented gains for farm workers. It was the first successful farm workers union in United States history.
In 1962, President Kennedy offered to make Cesar head of the Peace Corps for part of Latin America. It would have meant a big house with servants and all the advantages for his children. Instead, Cesar turned down the job in exchange for a life of self-imposed poverty.
Starting in the 1960s, Cesar and others in the movement made $5 a week, plus room and board. Cesar embraced a life of voluntary poverty, as did other movement leaders and staff until the late 1990s. He never earned more than $6,000 a year, never owned a house, and when he died at the age of 66 in 1993, left no money behind for his family.
- In 1968, Cesar’s insistence on nonviolence drew dissent from some union staff and young male strikers who were frustrated by slow progress during the grape strike and anxious to retaliate against abusive growers. Some strikers and staff left the union during Cesar’s 25-day fast for nonviolence, but he prevailed. Sen. Robert Kennedy came to Delano as the fast ended, calling Cesar “one of the heroic figures of our time.”
- Cesar had his second 25-day fast in 1972 in Phoenix, Arizona, over the enactment of the state’s punitive law making it impossible for farm workers to organize.
- His last and longest public fast, at 36 days, was in Delano when he was 61 years old, and focused public attention on the pesticide poisoning of farm workers and their children.
- Cesar was the first to apply boycotts to major labor-management disputes. Millions of people across North America rallied to "La Causa," the farm workers’ cause, by boycotting grapes and other products, forcing growers to bargain union contracts and agree to California’s pioneering farm labor law in 1975.
- Under Governor Jerry Brown, California passed the landmark Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975. This was the nation’s first and still the only law guaranteeing farm workers the right to organize, choose their own union representative and negotiate with their employers.
He was a unique and humble leader, a great humanitarian and communicator who forged an extraordinarily diverse coalition for farm worker boycotts, which included students, middle class consumers, trade unionists, religious activists and minorities.
Cesar died April 23, 1993 in the small farmworker town of San Luis, Arizona, not far from where he was born 66 years earlier. More than 50,000 people attended his funeral services in Delano, the same community in which he had planted the seeds of social justice decades before.
If a man with such humble beginnings and few resources can make such a positive impact on society, just think of the good we all can do in our community and the world using our economic, educational, and technological gifts. Let us embrace Cesar’s motto, “Si, se puede!” (Yes, it can be done!”)