This month marks the 215th year anniversary of the Old Mission Santa Inés, established in September of 1804. The mission was officially named …

Former mayor of Buellton, Judith Dale built her career in education and continues to serve the local community as Santa Barbara County 3rd District representative to the Library Advisory Board and board member of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. She can be reached at judith@hwy246.net