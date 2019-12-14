Have you ever wondered where the tradition of having a decorated evergreen tree in your home at Christmastime comes from? The history is fascinating and begins in ancient times – long before the advent of Christianity.
Many ancient people such as Egyptians and Romans, believed that the sun was a god and that winter came every year because the sun god had become weak and sick. This practice was especially popular around the winter solstice, which is the shortest day and longest night of the year.
To remind them that the sun would return with summer and that green plants would grow again, the ancient people hung evergreen boughs over their doors and windows. They also believed that evergreens would keep away witches, ghosts, evil spirits and illness.
Germany is credited with the origin of the Christmas tree as we know it today.
In the 1500s, Christians brought decorated trees into their homes to celebrate Christmas. Legend has it that Martin Luther, the 16th century Protestant reformer, added lighted candles to the tree. He was walking outside on a clear, cold evening and was inspired by the stars twinkling amidst the evergreen trees. To recapture this beautiful scene for his family, he put up a tree in the house and wired candles to the branches.
The Christmas tree tradition did not catch on in the U.S. until the early 1800s when German settlers in Pennsylvania erected community Christmas trees in their town squares.
However as late as the 1840s, Christmas trees and many other Christmas traditions, were considered pagan symbols and not accepted by most Americans, especially New England Puritans. To the Puritans, Christmas was sacred and many of the decorations and celebrations were “pagan mockery”.
Oliver Cromwell preached against “the heathen traditions” of Christmas carols, decorated trees, and any other joyful expressions that “desecrated the sacred event.”
In fact, in 17th century Massachusetts, there was a law that made any observance of December 25 (other than a church service) a crime. People were fined for hanging decorations of any kind, including evergreens.
In the 19th century, the influx of German and Irish immigrants helped changed this attitude.
The real turning point for the acceptance of the Christmas tree came in 1846 when a drawing of British Queen Victoria and her German husband, Prince Albert, was published in a London newspaper showing the royal couple and their children standing around a decorated Christmas tree.
Queen Victoria was very popular and what was done in court instantly became fashionable – not only in Britain, but in the “fashion-conscious” East Coast American Society as well.
The Christmas tree had arrived.
In the early 20th century, Americans decorated their trees with homemade ornaments. Also, apples, nuts, and cookies were used, especially by German-Americans. Popcorn was strung with berries and nuts to add color.
In the 1870’s Thomas Edison invented electricity and the light bulb. In 1882, Edward Johnson, as associate of Edison, strung lights together to make lighted Christmas tree decorations.
Today, the Christmas tree is very popular, worldwide, even in countries where Christianity is not the main religion.
The tree has come to symbolize joy, peace, and gift-giving. It is an example of how cultures can combine to remind us all that we share this earth and our common humanity no matter our country, culture, ethnicity, or religion.
What a great symbol.
Photos: Solvang tree lighting ceremony Friday night welcomes old traditions with a new (real) tree
