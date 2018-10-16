Often forgotten in our focus on reading programs for children, is encouraging the senior population to read.
Research shows that seniors who read books enjoy much more than just a good story. Scientific studies have found many benefits of reading for older adults, from reducing stress and enhancing sleep to improving memory circuits, sharpening decision-making and even delaying the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.
The following top five benefits show why good senior reading habits help preserve mental faculties, enabling people to live independently and longer.
1. Enhancing memory: Reading exercises your memory, which is critical to the short-term recall of everyday events. Regular mental workouts through reading can strengthen the brain’s neural network, helping your mind become more receptive to learning and memory retention.
2. Sharpening decision-making skills: Reading can improve the analytical and reasoning power seniors need to solve problems, an ability known as fluid intelligence that declines throughout adulthood.
3. Delaying onset of Alzheimer’s and Dementia: Dr. Zaven Khachaturian, senior science adviser to the Alzheimer’s Association, says that brain-challenging activities build a reserve of neuronal connections, making it take longer for the Alzheimer’s process to destroy enough neurons for symptoms to emerge.
4. Reducing stress: When it comes to unwinding, getting lost in a good book beats listening to music, having a cup of coffee, or going for a walk. It only took 6 minutes for the heart rate and muscle tension of participants to relax once they dove into a book.
5. Sleeping better: Reading in bed has long been considered a surefire way to fall asleep. This activity induces shut-eye better than falling asleep in front of a television screen or other electronic device, which has been proven to keep people awake longer or even disrupt their rest.
Unfortunately, reading can get more difficult as people age. In fact, a Pew Research study reveals that a quarter of Americans over the age of 50 experience age-related roadblocks to reading. Luckily there are some simple ways to overcome these obstacles. E-reading devices with back-lit screens and adjustable font sizes are particularly useful for seniors with vision problems, as well as for those suffering from arthritis and other challenges to dexterity.
For older adults who may not be comfortable with technology, other methods such as large print books, reading lights, magnifiers, book holders, and audio books can make reading easier. Fortunately, our local libraries have many of these tools. Library staffs are happy to help seniors find and learn to use these tools.
What you can do to promote senior reading
If a senior you know suffers from cognitive impairment which impedes his/her ability to read, try reading together. This one-on-one form of interaction is not only enjoyable but can also be a means of deepening your connection.
Another easy way promote interest in reading for seniors is to find the right reading material. Many on-line sources such as Goodreads and Amazon offer lists of books suitable for seniors. Or stop by our local libraries and ask the librarian for recommendations.
Seniors who are already avid readers can benefit from sharing their love for reading with others. From joining a book group to volunteering as a reader at a local preschool, these activities offer invaluable opportunities for older adults to engage with and influence the world around them. In addition to promoting social interactions, volunteering to read to children or other seniors can also boost one's mood while adding a sense of purpose and meaning to life. Both Buellton and Solvang libraries have book clubs that welcome seniors.
One of the most amazing things about books is they open doors to experiencing new things and different ways of thinking. For seniors, in particular, getting lost in a good book is more than just an entertaining experience; it leads to a better quality of life and studies have shown it can even extend life. We all encourage children to read – let’s do the same thing for our seniors.