Judith Dale: Los Alamos – Town of Two Land Grants

The present-day community of Los Alamos is a historical microcosm of the development of our area. Like all towns in the Santa Ynez Valley, it originally was the site of large Chumash settlements along a creek or river running from the mountains to the Pacific Ocean.

The town was formed from two Mexican land grants: Rancho Los Alamos and Rancho Laguna.

Like Los Olivos, it was a stagecoach stop and later a railroad station. And like Buellton, Highway 101 ran through it, causing it to become a town of service stations and restaurants catering to the new mode of transportation — the automobile.

Chumash villages

Before the arrival of the Spanish, the Los Alamos Valley was home to four large Chumash villages along San Antonio Creek (The creek originates in the Solomon Hills 10 miles east of present-day Los Alamos and runs through Vandenberg Air Force Base to the Pacific Ocean). The Chumash enjoyed a rich environment of seeds, grains, acorns, wild game and deer.

The first contact with the Spanish was on Aug. 31, 1769, when the Gaspar de Portolá Expedition camped near the San Antonio Creek and noted the large population of Chumash. The Los Alamos Chumash were allowed to stay in their villages until the 1787 establishment of La Purisima Mission in what is now Lompoc.

By the early 1800s, all the Chumash villages along the creek were abandoned and the inhabitants moved to the mission. As was true in other mission settlements, the Chumash suffered greatly from the newly introduced diseases for which they had no resistance. An outbreak of smallpox in the mid-1840s took such a severe toll on the Los Alamos Chumash that, within the next 10 years, only eight Los Alamos Chumash were left in the valley.