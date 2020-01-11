Judith Dale: Looking back 100 years – the 1920s

With the start of 2020, I thought it would be interesting to look back to the 1920s to see how far we have come in the last 100 years.

I found that in most areas such as life expectancy, industry, technology, and position in the world, the U.S. has come a long way. However, I also found that many of the social/cultural challenges the country faced in the 1920s, are still with us today.

The 1920s was a decade of exciting social changes and profound cultural conflicts – just like today.

Sexual mores, gender roles, hairstyles, and dress all changed profoundly during the 1920s. But for many other people the 1920s seemed to be changing in undesirable ways.

The result was a "cultural civil war," in which a divided society clashed bitterly over such issues as politics, foreign immigration, the theory of evolution, the Ku Klux Klan, prohibition, women’s roles, and race. Sound familiar? Let’s take a look at the 1920s and you can draw your own conclusions on how far we have come.

New Laws

1920 is the only year since the passage of the Bill of Rights, that the Constitution was amended twice in one year.