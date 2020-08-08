Judith Dale: La Purisima Mission has rich and turbulent history

In my last article about the history of Los Alamos, I mentioned that the Chumash people living along San Antonio Creek were relocated to La Purisima Mission when it was established in 1787. A reader requested that I write an article on the history of La Purisima Mission.

La Purisima Mission is the 11th of the 21 missions founded in California. It is one of three missions in Santa Barbara County, and the fourth of five missions founded in native Chumash territory. (In order of their founding, these five missions are: San Luis Obispo, San Buenaventura, Santa Barbara, La Purisima and Santa Inés.)

The full name of La Purisima Mission is “Mision de la Purisima Concepcion de las Santisima Maria” which translated means Mission of the Conception of Most Holy Mary.

Original mission location

In 1787, the mission was originally located near the Santa Ynez River in what is now the city of Lompoc (Lompoc is a Chumash word meaning still water or lagoon).

The mission's original location was at what is now the south end of F Street, near the intersection with East Locust Avenue. The mission’s land holdings covered 470 square miles, from the Santa Maria River in the north to the Gaviota coastline in the south.