Almost all ancient cultures had celebrations around the end of October to mark the end of harvest and the beginning of winter -- which is when Halloween occurs.
Halloween dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain which was a festival to mark the new year, Nov. 1, the end of summer and beginning of winter. It was a pagan celebration in which people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.
In the 8th century, Pope Gregory III designated Nov. 1 as a time to honor all saints. Soon, All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve and later became Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, parties and costumes.
Halloween catches on
Today, Halloween in the U.S. is a non-religious celebration involving candy, costumes, trick-or-treating and parties, but it was not always like that. Celebration of Halloween was extremely limited in colonial New England because of the rigid Protestant belief systems there. Halloween was much more common in Maryland and the southern colonies.
As the beliefs and customs of different European ethnic groups as well as the American Indians meshed, a distinctly American version of Halloween began to emerge. The first celebrations included public events held to celebrate the harvest, where neighbors would share stories of the dead, tell each other’s fortunes, dance and sing.
Colonial Halloween festivities also featured the telling of ghost stories and mischief-making of all kinds. By the middle of the 19th century, annual autumn festivities were common, but Halloween was not yet celebrated everywhere in the country.
In the second half of the 19th century, America was flooded with new immigrants. These new immigrants, especially the millions of Irish fleeing the Irish Potato Famine, helped to popularize the celebration of Halloween nationally.
Borrowing from Irish and English traditions, Americans began to dress up in costumes and go house to house asking for food or money, a practice that eventually became today’s “trick-or-treat” tradition.
In the late 1800s, there was a move in America to mold Halloween into a holiday more about community and neighborly get-togethers than about ghosts, pranks and witchcraft. Halloween parties for both children and adults became the most common way to celebrate the day. Parties focused on games, foods of the season and festive costumes.
Parents were encouraged by newspapers and community leaders to take anything “frightening” or “grotesque” out of Halloween celebrations. Because of these efforts, Halloween lost most of its superstitious and religious overtones by the beginning of the 20th century.
Economic Impact
This year, it is estimated that people in the U.S. will spend $9.1 billion on Halloween. That is an average of $86.79 per person. On a percentage basis, nearly every American celebrating Halloween (95 percent) will buy candy. "Among Halloween celebrants, 71 percent plan to hand out candy, 49 percent will decorate their home or yard, 48 percent will wear costumes, and 46 percent will carve a pumpkin," according to NRF (National Retail Federation). Nearly a third (31 percent) will take children trick-or-treating, while 16 percent will dress pets in costumes. More than 31 million Americans plan to dress up their pets, and the owners most likely to do so are millennials.
Most popular kids' costumes:
1. Princess - 7.6%
2. Superhero - 4.9%
3. Batman - 4.3%
4. Star Wars character - 3.7%
5. Witch - 3.6%
6. Spider-Man - 3.5%
7. Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man) - 3.2%
8. Ghost - 2.9%
9. Pirate - 2.0%
10. Frozen (Elsa, Anna) - 1.7%