Have you met someone for the first time and knew immediately if you liked or disliked them? Have you ever stopped to think why you had that reaction? Often our first impressions or attitudes about someone or something are based on our implicit biases.
What is implicit bias? The dictionary defines bias as, “prejudice in favor of or against one thing, person, or group compared with another, usually in a way considered to be unfair.”
Implicit bias refers to biases we have that are unconscious and we are not aware we have them. However, they greatly affect our decisions and how we view other people and ideas. According to Professor John A. Powell of the University of California at Berkeley, only 2% of our emotional cognition is conscious; the remainder lives in our unconscious networks, where implicit racial and other biases reside.
“Biased messages can be framed to speak to the unconscious. As they stack up, the brain uses rapid cognition to assess the humanity, threat, and worth of other human beings. More concretely, the prefrontal cortex lights up when we see someone as "highly human," but it fails to activate when we dehumanize people,” Powell concluded.
Implicit bias happens when we allow our own attitudes, feelings, stereotypes, or beliefs to impact our judgment or understanding of other people and ideas. It's called unconscious because it isn't something we do blatantly. It is an involuntary process that may be based on our deep-seated thoughts that are gathered from a number of characteristics, ranging from race, age, social group, or appearance.
Those are the ones you might suspect.
But implicit bias can also be based on height, weight, marital status, children, disability, political affiliations, college attendance, and so much more. Some of these biases are born as early as childhood. Later they may be strengthened by friends, entertainment, and even media reports.
Here are a few examples of some of the more common ones:
- Affinity bias: This is tending to be more receptive to people who resemble our lives is some way. For example, imagine a job recruiter saying, ''I hired her because she reminded me of my sister.''
- Confirmation bias: This is looking for information that supports our beliefs and ignoring details to the contrary. Now imagine someone saying something like, ''He's from Appalachia so, of course, he isn't very well educated.'' This is an example of confirmation bias at work.
- Bandwagon bias: This is simply believing something because others believe it. You've probably seen this expressed with one of your friends saying something to the effect of, ''No one else enjoyed that movie, so neither did I.''
You hear about examples implicit bias almost every day in the news, especially by police against minority groups. However, what about implicit bias in schools, hospitals, the workplace, the media, etc?
I was especially interested in news coverage of 2005 Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans as my son was in the Marine Corps at the time and was deployed there to help with rescue and clean-up.
As a sociologist I was struck by two published photos and their captions. One shows a young black man walking through swirling water holding a carton of soda, the other shows a white couple in similar water, holding a bag of bread and a carton of soda. The caption for the first photo reads: “A young man walks through chest-deep water after looting a grocery store.” The captions for the second photo read: “Two residents wade through chest-deep water after finding bread and soda.”
Obviously, both had taken (looted) food and drink from a flooded store, but the black man caption stated “looting” while the white couple caption did not.
Here are a few ways you can change your implicit bias:
Become aware of your biases so you can interrupt them. Before communicating with a person that “triggers” strong feelings in you, pause to ask yourself: “What are my feelings toward this person – what are my biases toward this person?” How can I disrupt my autopilot thoughts so I can genuinely see and listen to him or her?” With awareness of implicit bias, you can replace biases with conscious, logical thoughts.
Study and teach family members, friends and colleagues about implicit bias. Take an online test to find out your personal implicit biases. Some websites to visit are:
In summary, by becoming aware of implicit bias in yourself, in others, and in the media, you can act rather than unconsciously react to people and ideas. You free yourself to use logic and conscious thought rather than unconscious “knee jerk” reactions.
We all like to think of ourselves as fair, logical, and unbiased, but without conscious effort to overcome implicit bias, we are ruled by unconscious past conditioning, not logical conscious thought.
