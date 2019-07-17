The Homo sapien species has roamed the earth for approximately 300,000 years, and although we are not the biggest, strongest, fastest, or even the longest living beings on earth, the question remains: how did we get to be a more complex culture compared to our more primitive ancestors?
Archaeologists, anthropologists, sociologists and historians have debated this for centuries, and without completely agreeing, have whittled it down to ten basic processes that have helped us advance.
SPEECH: No one really knows when we began to talk to each other in complex thought. Of course our ancient ancestors could make sounds and call out to each other, but not in the way we communicate today, through philosophy, poetry, prose, generalizations, science, etc. Without speech, we could not educate our young, communicate with the “tribe” over the hill, or pass on our knowledge to future generations.
FIRE: With the mastery of fire, people could live in cold climates, make tools, and most important of all, prepare food that would not be edible otherwise, especially meat. Scientists believe our ancestors developed large brains because we could cook and eat meat that gave us the protein needed have a complex nervous system. In summary, fire gave us warmth, a wide variety of food, protection from other animals, and light at night.
CONTROL OF ANIMALS: In the beginning we were hunted as well as the hunter. However, our developed brains gave us speech, fire, and tools that enabled us to protect ourselves, domesticate animals and produce a stronger workforce.
AGRICULTURE: Civilization calls for a permanent habitat which wasn't possible as hunter-gathers. When people learned to grow grains, they could create a reliable source of food to sustain larger populations — townships. With domesticated animals, they also had an additional food source and labor force.
SOCIAL ORGANIZATION: Social organization replaces chaos with order, brutality with judgement, and violence with law. With the advent of civilization (towns), people needed to form governments to provide law and order to create stability and live harmoniously.
MORALITY: Once people started to live together in towns and cities, they developed a sense of morality in addition to social organization. Whether it's called religion, culture, philosophy, conscious, kindness, or social responsibility, it comes down to how we treat each other. With the advent of a higher standard of living, morality has been improving worldwide — for some countries more than others.
TOOLS: The hominid species, ancestors of homo sapiens, used stone tools as far back as 3 million years ago. There is evidence of lead smelting in what is now present-day Turkey in 6500 BC; copper smelting in Serbia in 5000 BC; and the wheel dates back to 4000-3500 BC in Mesopotamia. Tools allowed humans to conquer and shape the world. With tools, humans became stronger and faster beings. They could build huge structures, travel long distances, even study the stars and recently go to the moon.
SCIENCE: Without scientific inquiry we would not know our history; we would not understand our world and how we fit in the universe; and we would would not have invented drugs like penicillin that have saved millions of lives. History shows us that ancient people were scientific: they knew the dates of the winter and summer solstice; they knew the earth was round, not flat. Science gives us knowledge and knowledge builds upon itself to discover new knowledge. It is estimated that it took from the beginning of humans to the birth of Christ for knowledge to double. Today is doubles every three years.
EDUCATION: We pass on knowledge and experience from the past to the next generation. The time, effort and money spent on education is a proud feature of our time. True education is not just the preparation of the person to make a living, but the development to understand, control and appreciate the world. It is the transmission of technological, intellectual, moral and artistic knowledge that makes us human.
WRITING AND PRINT: Without writing and print, ancient humans could only share knowledge with those who could directly hear them, which led to knowledge being either misunderstood or lost. Printing not only allowed knowledge to be preserved and shared, but it bound generations together with a common heritage (culture, religion, morals, etc.). Without writing and print, many historical events or processes could not have been possible.
In summary, we humans literally rule the world, and the fate of the world is in our hands. We have come a long way from early hunter-gathers who could only support family units of 50 people or less, but we now have cities that house millions of people and countries that have billions.
As our population grows, will we have the wisdom to develop the morals, social organizations, agriculture, and tools/technology to live peacefully and happily? The challenge awaits us.
