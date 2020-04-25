Judith Dale: History of the Gaviota Pass

The soldiers’ nickname stuck, as Gaviota means seagull in Spanish. Portola chose to continue north on the beach, as the Chumash passage through the mountains was deemed too narrow and dangerous for horses.

As more Spanish settlements and missions were built inland, journeys up and down the coast by the Spanish became common. Travelers chose to make their way through the rocky gorge pass instead of taking the longer and difficult beach route. However, Gaviota Pass was no easy route. It was often blocked by boulders that fell off the cliffs, flood waters, or by mud and debris.

Legend has it that in 1846, during the Mexican American war, explorer and U.S. Lt. Col. John C. Fremont and his army were camping along Alamo Pintado Creek (in what is now Solvang). His plan was to go through Gaviota Pass to attack and capture Santa Barbara.

Soldiers from the Presidio in Santa Barbara knew of Fremont’s plans and were waiting to ambush him as he and his army passed through the narrow gorge. Benjamin Foxen, an American settler in the Santa Ynez Valley, warned Foxen of the trap and guided Freemont over the rugged San Marcos pass instead. Santa Barbara was captured without firing a shot as the Mexican army was waiting at Gaviota.

+3 Judith Dale: Los Padres National Forest in your backyard The forest contributes nearly $103.4 million annual revenue to local businesses who gain from people visiting from all over the nation to hike, bike and camp in our mountains.