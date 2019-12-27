Judith Dale: History of our calendar; making New Year's resolutions

As we get ready to start a new year, have you ever thought about how we take the calendar for granted? Without it, we could not keep track of time and events in our complex world: work schedules, vacations, birthdays, holidays, business, politics, international relations all depend upon a standardized calendar that is used worldwide.
How our present-day calendar evolved is an interesting story.
History of our calendar
The calendar system we use today has evolved over thousands of years. Early people used the cycles of the sun and moon to keep track of time.
Archaeologists have identified ancient stone structures that were designed to show the exact day of the summer and winter solstice. The first truly scientific calendar was the ancient Egyptian calendar in which a year was 12 months and each month had 30 days with three 10-day weeks.
Later, the Babylonian calendar was developed with 12 lunar months, each month would begin when a new crescent moon appeared.
The Julian calendar was introduced in 45 BC by Julius Caesar and it also had 12 months but with 7-day weeks. Caesar also introduced a leap year rule to keep the calendar in line with the seasons.
The main difference between the Julian calendar and the one we have today is that in the Julian calendar, the new year began on March 31, not Jan. 1.
Since Rome took its culture around the world, the Julian calendar was in use until 1582 when the Gregorian calendar was decreed by Pope Gregory XIII. It is the calendar we still use today.
The Gregorian calendar was based on the very precise calculations of the vernal equinoxes (when the sun crosses the equator).
The Julian calendar was based on the assumption that the time between the vernal equinoxes was 365 and ¼ days, but in reality, it is approximately 11 minutes less. The Gregorian calendar corrected this miscalculation and is still the calendar used worldwide today.
You have free articles remaining.
It is interesting to note that the date of Easter had an influence on the calendar.
It was decided by the 14th century Roman church that Easter should be celebrated on the first Sunday, after the first full moon, after the spring equinox. That is why the date Easter is celebrated changes from year to year.
It was also during this time that the “Anno Domini” dating, or “AD” was started. Anno Domini is the counting of years from the time of Jesus Christ’s incarnation.
There are still many different culturally based calendar systems used in the world today, but since all countries in the developed, industrial world use the Gregorian calendar, it is the “official” standard calendar used worldwide.
New Year’s Resolutions
We often take the beginning of a new year to make resolutions to improve ourselves.
As the name “January” designates, it is a month in which we look back and look forward - we often look back at behavior that we want to change in the future.
Since ancient times, the middle of winter has been a time of celebration around the world. For centuries people have rejoiced and celebrated d…
The problem with resolutions is that only about 8% of people that make new year’s resolutions are successful in reaching their goal. This is indeed a discouraging statistic. However, take heart, the reason for this low success rate is often how we structure the resolutions, not from weak will.
There are many books, magazine articles and websites on how to be successful in keeping your resolutions. Almost all agree on the following points:
- January 1st is not a magical date. If you want to change your behavior, anytime is fine. You do not have to wait for some “magical” date – the sooner the better.
- Make sure the resolution is something YOU want to do, not something someone else wants you to do.
- Don’t make too many resolutions – stick with one until it becomes a habit and then move on to another. By the way, it takes months to make something a habit so stick with it.
- Start with small steps. Doing something is better than doing nothing.
- Make sure your goal is measurable and you can chart your progress. This will help to stay motivated.
- If you fail, don’t give up. Everyone will have lapses – just pick up and get back on your program.
- If possible, have a friend of family member do the resolution with you. You can keep each other motivated and encouraged.
In summary, make it a great 2020. May your calendar be filled with enjoyable and meaningful events, and your journey to reach your goals, be a fulfilling and successful one. Happy New Year.
The history of the Christmas tree is fascinating and begins in ancient times – long before the advent of Christianity.
It’s always a challenge to choose the best toys for children because you want to buy them something they will enjoy and learn from. Thankfully…
Former mayor of Buellton, Judith Dale built her career in education and continues to serve the local community as Santa Barbara County 3rd District representative to the Library Advisory Board and board member of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. She can be reached at judith@hwy246.net