Judith Dale: History of our calendar; making New Year's resolutions

History of calendar months

Another interesting fact about our calendar’s history is how our months are named:

January is named after the Roman god Janus. He had two faces so he could see the future and the past. In January, we often look ahead at the year to come and back at the year that just passed.

February is named after an ancient Roman festival of purification called Februa.

March is named after Mars, the Roman god of war. The Roman calendar originally began in March, and the months of January and February were added later, in the Gregorian calendar reform.

April takes its name from the Latin word aperire, meaning ‘to open’ (just like flowers do in spring!).

May is named after the Greek goddess Maia.

June is named after the Roman goddess Juno – the god of marriage and childbirth, and the wife of Jupiter, king of the gods.

July and August were named after two major figures of the ancient Roman world – the statesman Julius Caesar and Rome’s first emperor, Augustus.

September, October, November and December are named after Roman numbers 7, 8, 9 and 10 – they were originally the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth months of the Roman year!

One last fact: the word “month” itself, is related to the moon. A month originally measured how long it took for the moon to complete a cycle around the earth. So ‘moon’ and ‘month’ come from the same root word.