Judith Dale: Exploring the origin of Mother's Day, other May celebrations

Although Mother's Day has passed, I thought readers would enjoy a brief history about its origins and an overview about the importance of the month of May.
The Month of May
The month of May is named after the ancient Greek goddess Maia, the mother of Hermes, the messenger of the gods. The name comes from a root meaning "mother, nurse, midwife." When translated into Latin from Greek, the word became Maius, the Roman goddess of fertility and spring. In ancient times, May was a good time for women to bear children as it was a warm, safe environment that would increase the chance of their survival.
The term “May” first appeared in Old English in the 1050s. May is the final month of spring and is when the plants and flowers are in full bloom. May's full moon is named the Flower Moon, and it signaled the time to plant crops for ancient peoples. This year, May’s full moon occurs on Wednesday, May 26, and will be a supermoon, which means it will be closest to the Earth and will be the most prominent and brightest full moon of the year. The May full moon also will coincide with a total lunar eclipse visible from the Santa Ynez Valley region Tuesday night/Wednesday morning starting at 2:44 a.m. with its maximum at 4:18 a.m. This is a rare sight; don’t miss it. (Let’s hope it is a clear night so we can see it.)
Celebrated in May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI). It is imperative this year to recognize the contributions of Asian/Pacific Island immigrants to the development of the U.S., as hate crimes against Asians are up 169% due to fear and blame related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AAPI observance began in 1979 as Asian Heritage Week, established by a congressional proclamation. In May 1990, the holiday was expanded further when President George Bush signed a declaration making it a monthlong celebration that year. In 1992, Bush signed legislation designating May of every year Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The month of May was chosen to commemorate two significant events in history: the immigration of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States on May 7, 1843, and the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869 (Golden Spike Day). The diversity and shared experiences of the many ethnic groups are celebrated during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with numerous community festivals and government-sponsored activities.
In addition to Mother’s Day, May has many special days: May 1 is Workers’ Day to commemorate safe working conditions and an eight-hour day. May 5 is Cinco de Mayo to celebrate the Mexican army's victory over the French army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. May 9 is Mother’s Day. May 16 is Armed Forces Day, which honors those serving in all U.S. military branches. May 22 is National Maritime Day to commemorate the first transoceanic steamboat voyage by the U.S.S. Savannah in 1819 and to recognize the efforts of the U.S. merchant marine during both war and peace. And May 31 is Memorial Day to honor all our military who have given their lives for our country. (It is a tradition to fly the flag on Memorial Day so if you have one, display it.)
Mother’s Day
The history of Mother's Day is centuries old, and the earliest Mother's Day celebrations can be traced back to the spring celebrations of ancient Greece in honor of the mother of the gods. During the 1600s, the early Christians in England celebrated a day to honor Mary, the mother of Christ. By a religious order, the holiday was later expanded in its scope to include all mothers and was named Mothering Sunday. Celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent (the 40 days leading up to Easter), Mothering Sunday honored the mothers of England.
During this time, many of England's poor worked as servants for the wealthy. As most jobs were located far from their homes, the servants would live at the houses of their employers. On Mothering Sunday, the servants would have the day off and were encouraged to return home and spend the day with their mothers. A special cake, called the mothering cake, was often brought along to provide a festive touch.
As Christianity spread throughout Europe, the celebration changed to honor the "Mother Church" — the spiritual power that gave them life and protected them from harm. Over time, the church festival blended with the Mothering Sunday celebration. People began honoring their mothers as well as the church.
The English colonists did not continue the tradition of Mothering Sunday due to different social conditions and religious traditions. Mother's Day in the U.S. started as a movement by women to promote peace. After the Civil War, the social activist Julia Ward Howe (who wrote the words to the "Battle Hymn of the Republic") began a one-woman peace crusade and made an impassioned "appeal to womanhood" worldwide to rise up against war.
She wrote the original Mothers’ Day Proclamation: "Our sons shall not be taken from us to unlearn all that we have been able to teach them of charity, mercy and patience. We, women of one country, will be too tender of those of another country to allow our sons to be trained to injure theirs."
Howe’s idea was greatly influenced by Ann Marie Reeves Jarvis, a young Appalachian homemaker who, starting in 1858, had attempted to improve sanitation through what she called Mothers Friendship Day. Jarvis had wanted to create a holiday for mothers in the mid-19th century, but her idea of peace was strikingly different. She envisioned a community service day for mothers to help other mothers in need. Jarvis' own tragedies partly inspired this: She gave birth to 13 children, but only four of them lived to adulthood. At the time, typhoid fever was ripping through her Appalachian community. She organized informational sessions called Mothers’ Day Work Clubs. Their purpose was to educate women about proper hygiene and give their children a better chance of staying healthy.
Jarvis was also working to assist in the healing of the nation after the Civil War. She organized women throughout the Civil War to work for better sanitary conditions for both sides, and in 1868 began work to reconcile Union and Confederate neighbors. Jarvis was instrumental in saving thousands of lives by teaching women in her Mothers Friendship Clubs the basics of nursing and sanitation, which she had learned from her famous physician brother, James Reeves.
It was Jarvis' daughter, Anna Jarvis, who finally succeeded in introducing Mother's Day in the sense as we celebrate it today. Anna Jarvis had spent many years looking after her ailing mother. When her mother died in Philadelphia on May 9, 1905, Anna Jarvis missed her greatly. She felt children often neglected to appreciate their mother enough while the mother was still alive. In 1907, Anna Jarvis decided to dedicate her life to her mother's cause and establish Mother's Day to "honor mothers, living and dead."
As a result of her efforts, the first Mother's Day was observed on May 10, 1908, by a church service honoring the late Ann Marie Reese Jarvis in the Andrews Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, where she spent 20 years taking Sunday school classes. It was more of a homage service for Jarvis than a general one conducted in honor of motherhood. Nevertheless, this set the stage for the later Mother's Day observances held in recognition of motherhood.
Following this, Mother’s Day gained widespread popularity across the nation. The Mother's Day International Association came into being on Dec. 12, 1912, to promote and encourage meaningful observances of the event. Jarvis' dream came true when on May 9, 1914, Woodrow Wilson’s presidential proclamation declared the second Sunday of May to be observed as Mother's Day to honor all mothers.
Nine years after the first official Mother's Day, commercialization of the U.S. holiday became so rampant that Anna Jarvis herself became a major opponent of what the holiday had become. As the observance of Mother's Day enjoyed increasing popularity, new dimensions came to be added to it. In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt commissioned a 3-cent U.S. postage stamp to honor Mother's Day. Though the original spirit of honoring the mothers remained the same, what began as a religious service expanded quickly into a more secular observance leading to the giving of flowers, cards and gifts.
Enjoy the rest of May — it truly is a special month.
