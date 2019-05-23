As soon as possible, visit the Buellton, Solvang or Goleta library to exchange your current library card for a new Santa Ynez Valley Libraries card. This will be necessary as all Valley libraries are transferring from the Santa Barbara Public Library System to the Goleta Valley Public Library System. The exchange is free, and the new card gives you all the same great services as your old card.
The transfer will officially take place on July 1st, but as of May 15th, Santa Barbara Library staff has put a block on all Santa Ynez Valley library members who wish to order books and materials from the Black Gold system that manages deliveries and resource sharing between libraries.
To use the Black Gold system and have the materials delivered to their local library, all Valley members must update their accounts and get the new library card, which are currently being issued at the Buellton, Solvang and Goleta libraries.
“There is nothing patrons have to do other than changing to the Santa Ynez Valley library cards,” Goleta Library Director, Allison Gray, said. “Otherwise the transition will be seamless.”
Don’t Have a Library Card? Now is a great time to get one.
A library card is free and offers a wide range of services -- not just checking out books -- that can also be accessed virtually from home. To see a list of benefits, visit my story "Unlocking the power of your library card" on syvnews.com.
Below are a few additional services that a Santa Ynez Valley Libraries cards offers:
• Toucan Valley Social Studies Fact Cards (http://factcards.califa.org/). The Social Studies Fact Cards are a series of research resources designed for quick reference for students in grades 4 through 8. Topics covered by Fact Cards are: California, United States, and World topics that included social studies curriculum in California. For the past ten years, Fact Cards have been used extensively as ready reference sources in California elementary and middle schools, as well as in public libraries.
• Tuition Funding Sources (http://www.tuitionfundingsources.com/?library=BlackGoldLib-CA) is a website designed to help students find scholarships, college and career information. TFS offers students the largest scholarship database in the world with over $41 Billion in scholarship awards along with a career personality test and detailed college and career information. Assistance information includes: Scholarships, College Search, Career Guidance, Financial Aid Info, Online Degrees, and Student Loans.
Today’s libraries are not just about books – they are the window to the world, and with a free library card, the window is open to everyone.
In the 1860’s, what is now Los Olivos was a stagecoach stop in the route from San Francisco to Los Angeles and San Diego.
In 1839, during Mexico’s rule of California, Gov. Juan Alvarado granted Jose Antonio de la Guerra y Carrillo 48,803 acres that became Rancho L…
Learning about the history of our local libraries gives us better insight and appreciation for all that our ancestors did to ensure the Santa …