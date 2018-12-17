Since ancient times, the middle of winter has been a time of celebration around the world. For centuries people have rejoiced and celebrated during the winter solstice (the shortest day of the year), when the worst of the winter was behind them and they could look forward to longer days and extended hours of sunlight.
“Happy Holidays” in December is an all-encompassing term that covers many special days for many different cultures. Here are some December holidays observed by different cultures and religions around the world:
Buddhism
• Bodhi Day: 8 December – Day of Enlightenment, celebrating the day that the historical Buddha (Shakyamuni or Siddhartha Gautama) experienced enlightenment (also known as Bodhi).
Christianity
• Advent: four Sundays preceding Christmas Day
• Saint Nicholas' Day: The Feast of St. Nicholas is celebrated in parts of Europe on Dec. 6. In Alpine countries, Saint Nicholas has a devilish companion named Krampus who punishes the bad children the night before.
• Feast of the Immaculate Conception Day: Dec. 8 – The day of the Virgin Mary's immaculate conception is celebrated as a public holiday in many Catholic countries.
• Saint Lucia's Day: Dec. 13 – Church Feast Day. Saint Lucia comes as a young woman with lights and sweets.
• Las Posadas: Dec. 16-24 – procession to various family lodgings for celebration and prayer and to re-enact Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem.
• Longest Night: A modern Christian service to help those coping with loss, usually held on the eve of the winter solstice.
• Christmas Eve: Dec. 24 – In many countries, especially the German speaking countries, but also in Poland, Hungary and the Nordic countries, gift giving is on Dec. 24.
• Christmas Day: Dec. 25 and (Orthodox) Jan. 7 – celebrated by Christians and non-Christians alike. Early Christianity celebrated Easter as the main holiday. In the 4th century, church officials decided to institute the birth of Jesus as a holiday. Pope Julius I chose Dec. 25 in an effort to adopt and absorb the traditions of the Roman Saturnalia festival (see historical category below).
• 12 Days of Christmas: Dec. 25-Jan. 6
• Saint Stephen's Day: Dec. 26 – In Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic a holiday celebrated as Second Day of Christmas.
Hinduism
• Pancha Ganapati: a modern five-day Hindu festival celebrated from Dec. 21-25 in honor of Ganesha.
Historical
• Malkh: Dec. 25 was the birthday and the festival of the Sun celebrated by people of the North Caucasus. During the ceremonies supplicants turned to the East. Nakh people believed that Sun went to visit her mother Aza at the summer and winter solstices. The journey took her six months to complete.
• Mōdraniht: or Mothers' Night, the Saxon winter solstice festival.
• Saturnalia: Dec. 17-23 – An ancient Roman winter solstice festival in honor of the deity Saturn, held on Dec. 17 of the Julian calendar and expanded with festivities to Dec. 23. Celebrated with sacrifice, a public banquet, followed by private gift-giving, continual partying, and a carnival.
• Dies Natalis Solis Invicti (Day of the birth of the Unconquered Sun): Dec. 25 – late Roman Empire.
Judaism
• Hanukkah: Also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in 165 BC. It lasts for eight days and symbolizes the cleansing of the temple by burning candles in a Menorah. Special rituals are held on each of the eight days.
Paganism
• Yule: Pagan winter festival that was celebrated by the historical Germanic people from late December to early January.
• Yalda: Dec. 21 – The turning point, Winter Solstice. As the longest night of the year and the beginning of the lengthening of days, Shabe Yaldā or Shabe Chelle is an Iranian festival celebrating the victory of light and goodness over darkness and evil.
Shabe yalda means 'birthday eve.' According to Persian mythology, Mithra was born at dawn on Dec. 22 to a virgin mother. He symbolizes light, truth, goodness, strength, and friendship. Herodotus reports that this was the most important holiday of the year for contemporary Persians. In modern times Persians celebrate Yalda by staying up late or all night, a practice known as Shab Chera meaning 'night gazing'. Fruits and nuts are eaten, especially pomegranates and watermelons, whose red color invokes the crimson hues of dawn and symbolize Mithra.
• Koliada: Slavic winter festival celebrated on late December with parades and singers who visit houses and receive gifts.
Secular
• Boxing Day: Dec. 26. Servants traditionally worked Christmas Day so the following day they were given a holiday with gifts of thanks. Also, legend says that people donated gifts and money to the less fortunate on Dec. 26.
• Human Rights Day: Dec. 10
• Dongzhi Festival – a Chinese celebration of Winter. The origins of this festival can be traced back to the yin and yang philosophy of balance and harmony in the cosmos. After this celebration, there will be days with longer daylight hours and therefore an increase in positive energy flowing in.
• Hogmanay: night of Dec. 31 – before dawn of Jan. 1 – Scottish New Year's Eve celebration.
• Newtonmas: Dec. 25 – As an alternative to celebrating the religious holiday Christmas, some atheists and skeptics have chosen to celebrate Dec. 25 as Newtonmas, due to it being Isaac Newton's birthday on the old style date.
• Kwanzaa: Dec. 26–Jan. 1 – Pan-African festival celebrated world-wide which strives to reconnect individuals with their African culture. Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to a principal which represents the best within communities. The principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.
• New Year's Eve: Dec. 31 – last day of the Gregorian year.
• Soyal: Dec. 21 – Celebrated on the Winter Solstice by the Zuni and Hopi culture to bring the sun back from its long winter sleep.
• Solstice: On or about Dec. 21. The day of the year with the least sunlight.
• Zamenhof Day: Dec. 15 – Birthday of Ludwig Zamenhof, inventor of Esperanto; holiday reunion for Esperantists
• Watch Night: Dec. 31. Many cultures have New Year’s Eve celebrations that last all night into the New Year.
Unitarian Universalism
• Chalica: first week of December – A holiday created in 2005, celebrated by some Unitarian Universalists, a religion characterized by a "free and responsible search for truth and meaning." Each of the seven days focuses on one the seven principals:
- The inherent worth and dignity of every person;
- Justice, equity and compassion in human relations;
- Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations;
- A free and responsible search for truth and meaning;
- The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large;
- The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all;
- Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.
We are fortunate to live in a country that allows us to celebrate this special time of year according to our culture and religious traditions. The United States is a much stronger and culturally richer country because of our diversity. If you are lucky, you may have friends or co-workers who have different holiday traditions than you. Knowing about different holiday traditions can help us understand the world on a more beautiful and diverse level. This can promote true peace on Earth.