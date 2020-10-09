Judith Dale: Celebrating 100 years of a woman's right to vote

With the election just a couple of weeks away, and this election being the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, I thought I would interrupt my series on wildfires in Santa Barbara County and provide a brief history of voting rights in the U.S.

In my research, I found even some white men did not have the right to vote.

Initially, the U.S. Constitution gave each state the power to set voting requirements. And early on, some states ruled that only white men who owned property or paid taxes could vote — only about 6% of the population.

By 1828 this had changed, and all white men who were citizens could vote.

In the 1840 election, 80% of white males voted as attitudes had shifted in favor of universal white male suffrage. Of course, minority men (Black, Asian, Native American, etc.) and all women were still denied the right to vote.

The Women’s Campaign Begins

The campaign for women’s suffrage began decades before the Civil War. During the 1820s and '30s, most states had given all white men the right to vote, regardless of how much money or property they had. At this same time, many reform groups were organized by women across the United States — temperance leagues (no alcoholic drink), religious movements, moral reform societies and anti-slavery organizations.

Many American women were beginning to rail against the “Cult of True Womanhood”, that is, the idea that the only “true” woman was a pious, submissive wife and mother concerned exclusively with home and family. Put together, all these movements introduced a new way of thinking about what it meant to be a woman and a citizen of the United States.