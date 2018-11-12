As a mom of a Marine who was deployed three times to Iraq, this day is special to me. Even though Veterans Day just passed, Sunday, Nov. 11, here is a brief history on the day as described by the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs -- Veterans Affairs.
From prehistoric times to the present day, people who have fought to defend their clan, tribe or country have been honored. Our current Veterans Day is one such celebration.
Almost all allied countries that fought in World War I celebrate a veterans day-type celebration around Nov. 11.
But why that day?
Fighting with Germany ceased with an “armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities” on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”
NOTE: Initally our Veterans Day was called Armistice Day and was first officially celebrated on Nov. 11, 1919, when President Wilson proclaimed the day special by saying, "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who fought in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory…"
The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m.
On May 13, 1938, an act made the 11th of November in each year a legal holiday — a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as "Armistice Day."
Armistice Day was primarily a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I, but in 1954, after World War II had required the greatest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen in the nation’s history; after American forces had fought aggression in Korea, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of the veterans service organizations, amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word "Armistice" and inserting in its place the word "Veterans."
With the approval of this legislation (Public Law 380) on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
So why was Monday, Nov. 12 a holiday for many this year?
According to the Office of Veterans Affairs, The Uniform Holiday Bill was signed on June 28, 1968 and was intended to ensure three-day weekends for Federal employees by celebrating four national holidays on Mondays: Washington's Birthday, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Columbus Day. It was thought that these extended weekends would encourage travel, recreational and cultural activities and stimulate greater industrial and commercial production. Many states did not agree with this decision and continued to celebrate the holidays on their original dates.
The important thing to remember is to focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: “A celebration to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”