Often marketed as Ahi, (from the Hawaiian “ahi”) the flesh of Yellowfin Ahi ranges from pink to deep red. Larger fish tend to have a deeper color. Larger fish also are higher in fat, which from a gourmet standpoint is preferable. Here’s a recipe for a great Seared Ahi similar to one I tried at Lemonade LA.
Seared Ahi Tuna with Crushed Orange Ponzu Sauce
Crushed Orange Ponzu
¼ small seedless orange, coarsely chopped (skin, pith, fruit, and all)
1/2c seasoned rice wine vinegar
2Tbl soy sauce
2Tbl honey or agave nectar
1Tbl ground ginger
1Tbl sesame oil
1/2c canola oil
1 Roma (plum) tomato, halved, seeded, and diced small
1 small shallot, minced
You have free articles remaining.
2Tbl sesame seeds, toasted
Tuna
1Tbl freshly ground black pepper
1-1/2tsp coarse salt
4 (5-oz) sushi-quality tuna steaks (3/4”- 1” thick)
2Tbl canola oil
To prepare the Ponzu, in a blender combine the orange, vinegar, soy, honey, ginger, and sesame and canola oils. Blend on high speed until the orange is broken down, but still a little bit chunky, about 1 minute. Pour the ponzu into a bowl, add the chopped tomato, shallot, chives, and sesame seeds, stirring to combine. Set aside while preparing the tuna to allow the flavors to come together.
To prepare the tuna, in a small bowl, combine the pepper and salt, mixing with your fingers to evenly distribute. Pat the tuna dry with paper towels and sprinkle all sides with the salt and pepper mixture – you should see the seasoning on the tuna. Place a skillet over medium high heat and coat with the oil. When the oil is hot, lay the tuna in the pan and sear for about 2 minutes on each side; as the tuna cooks, the red meat will become whiter and forma crust. Take care to move the fish as little as possible to minimize sticking and to avoid tear the flesh.
Remove the tuna to a cutting board and cut on the diagonal into 1/4-inch thick slices. Serve the tuna with the sauce spooned over the top.
Opinions abound when it comes to pairing wine with seared ahi. Many favor light whites especially when the ahi is served with wasabi-based sauces. Others go with a lighter red to compliment the spices in the seared crust. Those who can’t make up their minds, swear that Rose is the best match! Paired with this Ponzu sauce, I’m going with Chardonnay.
Pair this with Fess Parker’s 2017 Bien Nacido Chardonnay. 100% Bien Nacido Vineyard (Block M) located in the Santa Maria Valley. With a straw color and aromas of citrus, orange zest, beeswax, croissant, vanilla, and baking spices, the flavors of golden apple, lemon meringue, vanilla, baked pear, and toasty oak stand out in this 100% barrel fermented Chardonnay - aged for 9 months in 36% new French oak. Enjoy!