It’s a sin to under-cook a smoked beef brisket, but it’s NOT a sin to finish it in the kitchen oven. Even if you do it right, it may be tough if you don’t buy USDA Choice beef or higher.
Start early. It’s better if the meat waits for the guests, rather than the other way around. For a 6-1/2lb half brisket, start between 9-10 hours prior to sitting down to eat. A whole beef brisket usually weighs 12-14 pounds, so I usually get a half. There is a “flat” end (Hunk of Flat – HOF) and a “point” end (Hunk of Point – HOP). Ask for the “point” end which is thicker and has more marbled fat. If you do a whole brisket, smoke it for 3 hours in the evening, and then let it go all night in the kitchen oven at 225°F for another 16-17 hours.
Slow-smoked Beef Brisket
6-7lb HOP beef brisket
16oz can low-sodium beef broth
An injector
BBQ Dry Rub
A good oven thermometer
A good digital meat thermometer
An aluminum pan
You have free articles remaining.
1 large onion, sliced
Aluminum foil
Beef brisket will absorb smoke better if you place it cold into your smoker, unlike bringing a steak to room temperature and grilling it hot and fast.
Inject brisket with 10z. broth per pound of beef, especially in the “flat” area, and then rub entire external surface with your favorite BBQ Rub.
Smoke beef 3 hours at 250°F according to your smoker’s instructions. I use Mesquite chips for beef. After 3 hours, meat won’t absorb much more smoke. Use a good oven thermometer to monitor your smoker; don’t rely on smoker’s built-in thermometer. Use a small digital thermometer for the meat.
After 3 hours, transfer oven thermometer to kitchen oven and set oven heat to 275°F. Meanwhile, line the bottom of an aluminum pan with sliced onions and place brisket on top. Add 12oz beer of your choice (or remaining beef broth and water), cover tightly with foil, and place in your kitchen oven for approximately 3-1/2 hours, or until brisket reaches an internal temperature between 190°F and 205°F. It should be fork tender, i.e. you should be able to twist the fork in the meat without much resistance.
Remove from oven, but keep it tightly wrapped in its juices in the foil pan, and let it rest on the stovetop, but don’t let the internal temperature drop below 160°F.
Reduce oven temperature to 170°F. After the oven drops below 200°F, let the brisket rest in there for a couple of hours, or place the foil-wrapped brisket in a beer cooler, cover with a towel and place lid on cooler. To keep it moist, DO NOT pre-slice it; wait until you are ready to serve.
Pair this with Tensley’s 2018 Santa Barbara County Syrah. The grapes come from vineyards all around the appellation. Sourced primarily from Hilltop Vineyard in the Sta, Rita Hills appellation, this wine is fruit-driven and round with floral notes on the nose and a core of blueberry, blackberry, violets and pepper. Look for hints of bacon and chocolate on the finish. This wine is approachable in its youth but will also age well over the next five or six years. Enjoy!