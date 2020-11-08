John David Finley: Thai Kabocha Coconut Soup pairs nicely with pinot grigio

Where else would Italy meet Thailand except in the pages of our local Santa Barbara County newspapers! Although the default approach to pairing spicy Asian cuisine is toward a Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, or Gewürztraminer, there are a number of local Italian Varietals that can pair well with the exotic flavors of Thailand and Vietnam as well.
Kabocha is an Asian variety of winter squash, and commonly called Japanese pumpkin. It has a strong yet sweet flavor and moist, fluffy texture, which is like chestnuts. It is found in the market under such brand names as Miyako, Ebisu, Kurokawa, and Akazukin.
Thai Kabocha Coconut Soup
Serves: 4
2lb Kabocha (or butternut squash), peeled and diced
2- 14oz cans unsweetened coconut milk
2c vegetable broth
3Tbl fish sauce
1Tbl onion powder
1Tbl brown sugar
1Tbl Sriracha sauce (optional)
juice of 2 limes
1tsp garlic powder
1tsp curry powder
1c water
Thai gremolata
1/4c packed cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
1/4c peanuts, roughly chopped
zest of 1 lime
1/2tsp red chili pepper flakes (optional)
Slice butternut squash in half; remove seeds and pressure cook for 4 minutes after pressure cooker begins to release steam.
Release pressure under running water, remove regulator and then remove lid. When cool enough to handle, peel squash and cut into chunks.
Place in a food processor along with coconut milk, vegetable broth, fish sauce, onion powder, brown sugar, sriracha sauce, lime juice, garlic powder, and curry powder. (You may need to do this in batches depending on your available equipment)
Process until smooth, and then transfer to a dutch oven and simmer until all flavors have fully incorporated, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the gremolata. In a small bowl stir together cilantro, peanuts, lime zest, and red chili pepper flakes.
If necessary, add water in order to thin soup to desired consistency.
Serve soup warm and top with gremolata.
Pair this soup with Palmina’s 2019 Santa Barbara County Pinot Grigio. Steve Clifton first launched Palmina in 1995 producing wines from Italian varietals grown in Santa Barbara County, California which has a similar climate and soil types to those in his favorite Piemonte and Friuli regions of Northern Italy. All feature cold air pushing warm air to create growing conditions that provide enough sunlight to help fully develop fruit flavors.
What sets Palmina's Pinot Grigio apart is its texture and flavors, a result of both Steve's meticulous farming practices and winemaking style. This year’s Pinot Grigio has beautiful aromas of lychee, passion fruit, lemon curd and Kafir lime. The palate is a perfect balance of creamy texture with a balance of noticeable acidity. The wine finishes with a clean “lemon drop” finish that lingers pleasantly. The dry acidity of the wine makes it a classic food wine. Wine Advocate 90 points. Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
