John David Finley: Pork tenderloin, cinnamon apples, and a Lafond Pinot

Recently, my wife Jan and I visited the Lafond Winery. Several years ago, we had been members there, but let our membership lapse. Everything we tasted was over the top good! Needless to say, we rejoined.
Pork Tenderloin with Cinnamon Apples
Brining Solution
3/8c sea salt
3/8c brown sugar
1/2 gallon water (8c)
2Tbl coarse black pepper
2 pork tenderloins
2tsp butter
1tsp canola oil
1/4c cornstarch
2Tbl fresh rosemary
Sautéed Apples
2tsp butter
2 chopped apples
2tsp sugar
1tsp cinnamon
balsamic reduction (drizzle) – like Blaze from COSTCO
Evening Before
Brine Pork Tenderloins for 12-24 hours.
Next Day
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine cornstarch and fresh rosemary in a food processor for about 15 seconds, or until rosemary is very fine and incorporated into the cornstarch. Transfer cornstarch mixture to rimmed baking sheet.
Remove tenderloins from brine, rinse and pat dry with paper towels, and then roll in cornstarch mixture until evenly coated on all sides. Important note: Thoroughly pat off excess cornstarch mixture and discard.
Heat butter and oil in a 12-inch heavy-bottomed nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, until just beginning to smoke. Reduce heat to medium and place both tenderloins in skillet, leaving at least 1 inch in between. Cook until well browned on all sides, 8 to 12 minutes. Transfer tenderloins to wire rack set in the rimmed baking sheet.
Roast for about 18-20 minutes.
Meanwhile, return skillet to medium heat. Melt butter in skillet, scraping up browned bits with wooden spoon. Add apples, sugar, cinnamon, and sauté until golden and slightly soft.
When tenderloins register about 135F to 140F with an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest part, remove from oven and brush each with the balsamic reduction glaze; let rest, uncovered, 10 minutes.
Slice the tenderloin, cover with the sautéed apples and drizzle with a little more balsamic reduction. Serves 5-6.
Pair this dish with Lafond’s 2017 Santa Rita Hills Pinot Noir. This Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir is a blend of seven different clones grown on two contiguous vineyards. Winemaker Bruce McGuire balances fruit from Lafond Vineyard and Burning Creek Ranch to create a distinct and nuanced wine.
The 2017 Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir is a deep ruby color. Delicate aromas of raspberries and violets combine with mild notes of cherry cola. Stewed Bing cherry, truffle and dried lavender complete the palate. This light-bodied red wine has strong tannins, and can easily stand up to smoked meats, game birds, or teriyaki salmon. Awards: Wine Enthusiast - 92 points. Wine Spectator - 92 points.
Or try Lafond’s newly released 2017 Lafond Vineyard Pinot Noir Pommard Clone. Pommard is a heritage clone which produces a complete and complex dark-fruited version of Pinot Noir and is constantly one of the top wines of the vintage. Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
