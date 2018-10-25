Ajvar (aye-var) is an Eastern European spread originating in Macedonia, and popular throughout the Balkan region. It can be used as a condiment with grilled fish and meats, added to a sandwich like you would mayonnaise or mustard, or on sourdough with a drizzle of olive oil and crumbled feta, or a smear of goat cheese.
Ajvar Roasted Pepper and Eggplant Spread
5-6 red bell peppers (about 2 lb.)
1 medium sized eggplant (roughly 12 oz.)
3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
2-3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 Tbsp. granulated sugar (optional)
1/4 - 1/2 tsp. dried red chili flakes
1/4 tsp. Sea salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground Black Pepper
Parsley, freshly chopped (for garnish)
Heat oven to 450°F and arrange racks in the upper third. Halve each pepper, discarding stems and seeds. Place peppers, cut side down, on a baking sheet lined with foil.
Cut eggplant in half lengthwise and drizzle it with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and a little salt and place it, cut-side down, on the baking sheet. Roast the peppers and eggplant until they are blackened, blistered, and the eggplant collapses when you press on it, about 30 minutes. (You can also grill the peppers and eggplant.)
Remove the eggplant and set it aside to cool slightly. Remove the peppers, place them in a bowl, and cover with plastic wrap for 10 minutes to let them continue to steam in their own heat.
Use a spoon to remove the pulp of the eggplant from the skin, and discard the skin. Put eggplant in a food processor with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and the garlic. Pulse the eggplant a few times so that it’s roughly chopped.
Once peppers are cool enough to handle, peel them (reserving any juices that collect), discard the peel, and add the peppers and 2-3 Tbsp. of the pepper liquid to the food processor. Pulse until it reaches the consistency of a thick spread.
Stir in the last 1 Tbsp. olive oil, the lemon juice, vinegar, sugar, red pepper flakes, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Taste and stir in more vinegar, sugar, salt, or olive oil as desired.
Serve warm or room temperature as a spread or condiment. Garnish with parsley.
Pair this condiment dish with Rancho Sisquoc’s 2016 Santa Barbara County Sauvignon Blanc. This will be especially good if you serve the ajvar with poached or grilled fish. Their Sauvignon Blanc grows warm, long and happily, lingering on the vines to be harvested at full flavor potential. Honeysuckle aromas with ripe pineapple, baked pear tart and smooth sweet oak. The 2016 vintage was aged six months in 100 percent French oak. It was given 89 Points in Wine Enthusiast, a Silver Medal Winner at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, a Silver Medal Winner at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, and a Bronze Medal at the California State Fair. Enjoy!