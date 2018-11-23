Preparing Pad-Thai noodles cannot be hurried, but it’s worth the effort. Sweet, sour and salty tastes all blend and balance in this traditional Thai favorite. So, slow down, enjoy the process, and savor the fruits of your labor with a cold glass of Riesling.
Pad-Thai Noodles (Pad-Thai Goong)
8 oz. package Pad-Thai (fettuccine size) rice noodles
hot water
Pad-Thai Sauce
2 Tbl. tamarind paste
2 Tbl. water
2 Tbl. palm sugar
1 Tbl. hot water
3 Tbl. fish sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
2-3 fresh red or green chilies, chopped into fine rounds – If you can’t find any Bird’s eye chilies, substitute 1 fresh Serrano chili pepper.
1/4 c. white vinegar
2 Tbl. fresh cilantro, chopped
3 Tbl. roasted peanuts, crushed
2 green onions, thinly sliced
2 Tbl. grated carrot
1 lime, cut into wedges
1/4 c. peanut or canola oil
2 green onions cut diagonally into 1” segments
4 shallots, thinly sliced
8 oz. medium fresh prawns
1 egg
1 c. fresh bean sprouts
Place noodles in a large bowl; pour hot water over to cover. Let soak until tender but not mushy, 5–10 minutes. Drain; set aside.
Prepare Pad-Thai Sauce by first mixing together the tamarind paste with the water. In a separate bowl, mix the palm sugar with hot water, and then add the fish sauce, minced garlic and red pepper flakes. Thoroughly combine with the tamarind water and set aside.
Add finely chopped chilies to rice vinegar and set aside.
Prepare fresh cilantro, peanuts, green onions, carrot and lime for Garnish. Set aside each ingredient in separate small bowls.
Heat wok or pan over high heat. Add 2Tbl. oil, green onion segments, shallots and prawns. Cook until prawns begin to turn opaque; the last 30 seconds, add the egg and stir until the egg is barely set; remove and set aside.
Add remaining 2Tbl. oil, reduce heat to low. Add noodles and Pad Thai Sauce. Toss until well mixed.
Add prawns and egg mixture along with the bean sprouts. Toss well. Remove to serving dishes for presentation.
Garnish with cilantro, peanuts, onions, and carrot. Serve with Chiles in Vinegar and lime wedges on the side.
Because this dish has some heat, a light white wine will pair well to clean the palate and put the fire out. Try a local Riesling. There are many local offerings to choose from. Try Fess Parker Winery’s 2016 Santa Barbara County Rodney’s Dry Riesling; 100 percent Rodney's Vineyard located on Fess Parker’s home ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley. Their Dry Riesling is a beautiful wine aromatically showing notes of gardenia with hints of ginger, wet stone, citrus, lime and white rose. On the palate, you will find citrus flavors of lime and lemon zest combined with green apple as well as a light mineral character, backed by a lively, crisp, sleek texture. Enjoy!