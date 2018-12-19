If you’re considering a prime rib roast for Christmas dinner, here’s a great recipe for a truly festive family gathering. You may encounter the terms prime rib or standing rib when purchasing a beef roast. All prime ribs are standing rib roasts, unless the bones have been removed. But not all standing rib roasts are prime ribs. Prime rib is, or should be, reserved for roasts that have the USDA grade of “prime.” The small end, first-cut, sometimes called the loin end is the better end if you are not buying a whole rib roast. I always buy them bone-in.
Horseradish Sauce (prepare one day ahead)
1/4 cup prepared horseradish
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon thinly sliced chives
Sea salt to taste
Stir horseradish and chives into sour cream and mayonnaise. Season to taste, cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight.
Beef rib roast
6 pounds (3-rib) prime or choice-grade boneless beef rib roast
2 large cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoon sea salt
2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Prime Rib (prepare 3 1/2 hours before mealtime)
Mince garlic cloves with a chef’s knife and sprinkle with salt. Using the side of the knife, scrape and mash the garlic and salt together until it turns into a paste. In a small bowl, combine the garlic paste with the mustard, thyme, olive oil, and pepper.
Rub the garlic mixture over all sides of the beef. Put the roast, fat side up, on a rack set in a heavy-duty rimmed roasting pan. Let it sit at room temperature for 1 hour. Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 450 F.
Roast the beef for 15 minutes. Without opening the door, reduce the oven temperature to 375 F. Continue to roast until a thermometer inserted in the center of the roast registers 125 F to 130 F for medium rare, about 1 1/2 hours or 15 minutes per pound.
Let beef rest for 20 minutes after removing from oven. Carve the beef into slices and serve with Horseradish Sauce on the side.
We need to pair this heavy dish with a full-bodied red wine. The fatty acids found in red meat reduce the puckery sensation of the tannins in full-bodied reds, making them taste softer. Funny, how we always talk about a big red wine to go with prime rib when we should be saying it the other way around.
Pair this with Lucas & Lewellen’s 2013 Santa Ynez Valley Clone 6 Cabernet Sauvignon. The 2013 vintage boasts notes of black currant, plum and cassis, laced with a thread of woodsy spice through the midpalate and finish. Decant and allow to breathe for an hour before enjoying. 91 points - Wine Enthusiast, August 2017