This Pork Rib roast requires some time in a marinade, so plan to begin one day in advance.
Pork Rib Roast with Port Wine-Cherry Sauce
4-5 pounds center-cut bone-in pork rib roast, chine bone removed
2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
1 tablespoons kosher salt
1 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Remove roast from bones, running knife down length of bones and following contours as closely as possible. Reserve bones. Combine sugar and salt in small bowl. Pat roast dry with paper towels. If necessary, trim thick spots of surface fat layer to about 1/4-inch thickness. Using sharp knife, cut slits spaced 1-inch apart and in cross-hatch pattern in surface fat layer, being careful not to cut into the meat. Rub roast evenly with sugar mixture. Wrap roast and ribs in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, up to 24.
Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 250 F. Sprinkle roast evenly with pepper. Place roast back on ribs so bones fit where they were cut; tie roast to bones with lengths of kitchen twine between ribs. Transfer roast, fat side up, to wire rack set in rimmed baking sheet. Roast until meat registers 145 degrees, 3 to 4 hours.
Remove roast from oven, tent loosely with aluminum foil, and let rest for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare sauce. See below.
Adjust oven rack 8 inches from broiler and heat broiler. Return roast to oven and broil until top of roast is well browned and crispy, 2 to 6 minutes.
Transfer roast to carving board; cut twine and remove meat from ribs. Slice meat into 3/4-inch-thick slices and serve, passing sauce separately.
Sauce
2 cup tawny port
1 cup dried cherries
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
4 sprigs fresh thyme, plus 2 teaspoons minced
2 shallots, minced
1/4 cup heavy cream
4 tablespoons butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Combine port and cherries in bowl and microwave until steaming, 1-2 minutes. Cover and let stand until cherries are plump, about 10 minutes. Strain port through fine-mesh strainer into medium saucepan, reserving cherries.
Add vinegar, thyme sprigs, and shallots to port and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high and reduce mixture to about 3/4 cup. Add cream and reduce again to 3/4 cup. Discard thyme sprigs. Off heat, whisk in butter, a few pieces at a time, until fully incorporated. Stir in cherries, minced thyme, salt, and pepper. Cover pan and hold, off heat, until serving.
Pair this beautiful pork roast with Carhartt’s 2016 VENTURE ROOI AARDE made with 100% Grenache grapes from the Riata Oaks Vineyard, Santa Ynez Valley. The name “Rooi Aarde” means “Red Earth.” Although light in color it packs significant mouthfeel and finishes with a vibrant acidity. This wine was fermented with native yeasts and is meant to be an example of the lighter bodied, yet aromatically powerful side of Grenache. Enjoy!