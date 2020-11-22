John David Finley: Curried apple cranberry turkey salad lettuce wraps

With Thanksgiving Day looming in the foreground, it doesn’t hurt to think beyond the main event to leftovers on the weekend. With everyone out shopping, a quick and light lunch might be just the ticket, since most of us are going to feel as stuffed as the bird was on Thursday! Here’s a nice lettuce wrap to ease things, paired with a Pinot Gris. By the way, did you know that Pinot Gris and Pinot Grigio are in fact the exact same varietal?
Curried apple cranberry turkey salad lettuce wraps
Serves 4-6
2c cooked diced turkey
1 Fuji apple, diced
1/2c dried cranberries
1/4c celery, minced
1/2c slivered almonds, toasted
2Tbl fresh parsley, minced
1 green onion, thinly sliced
1/4c mayonnaise
1Tbl Dijon mustard
2Tbl lemon juice
1tsp curry powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Romaine lettuce leaves
In a large bowl, combine turkey, apple, cranberries, celery, almonds, parsley, and green onion. In a separate bowl, whisk mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, and curry powder until smooth.
Pour dressing over turkey mixture and stir until turkey salad is evenly coated. Season salad with salt and pepper to taste.
Spoon into lettuce leaves and serve immediately.
Pair this dish with Lucas & Lewellen’s 2018 Santa Barbara County Pinot Grigio, grown in their cooler Goodchild Vineyard along Foxen Canyon Road in the Santa Maria Valley near the old historic Foxen Adobe. This vintage was picked early and bottled young to preserve its fresh and lively qualities. Carefully tended in the vineyard and nurtured in the winery, these Pinot Grigio grapes produce the subtle aromas of lemon peel, jasmine tea and pear. The wine is crisp with natural acidity developed in the grapes while growing in this cool climate. It is light and delicate with a bright finish. This refreshing Pinot Grigio will be a fine complement to a variety of light dishes, salads, fruit, and cheese.
Or try the Seaglass 2018 Santa Barbara County Pinot Grigio, produced from grapes harvested in the Los Alamos Vineyard which rests just 20 miles from the Pacific Ocean. To preserve the clean varietal flavors and bright acidity of their Pinot Grigio fruit, they fermented this wine at cold temperatures in stainless steel tanks, carefully avoiding oxygen exposure throughout the winemaking process. In keeping with the traditional style of crisp, cool-climate Pinot Grigio, this wine did not undergo malolactic fermentation. Bottled early, capturing the delicate fruit flavors and aromas at their best, the palate displays our county’s unique coastal terroir, shining brightly in this crisp, clean Pinot Grigio. Lovely aromas of lemongrass, grapefruit and honeysuckle lead to hints of ripe pear, apple and tangerine. A touch of minerality on the palate is balanced by mouthwatering acidity and a light, tart finish.
Extraordinarily food-friendly, both wines fit naturally alongside these turkey lettuce wraps. Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
