What to do with those oversized zucchinis?
How about using them as a substitute for eggplant and create a zucchini Parmesan dish.
Zucchini is low in carbohydrates, low on the glycemic index, and high in potassium, manganese, and antioxidants like vitamins C and A.
Paired with a local sangiovese, this is a hearty and comforting offering.
Zucchini Parmesan
Serves 4.
1 lb. fresh zucchini
Kosher salt
½ c. all-purpose flour
½ c. fine bread crumbs
4 large eggs, beaten
2 Tbsp. water
8 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced into ¼ inch rounds
½ c. grated Parmesan Cheese (if you double this recipe using a 9X13 casserole, only use ¾c parmesan instead of 1c)
½ c. packed fresh basil leaves
Olive oil for frying
Cut zucchini lengthwise into ¼-inch slices. Lay out on paper towels and lightly salt. Add paper towels to the top and put some weight on the zucchini slices to drain them of excess moisture before cooking.
Meanwhile, prepare the marinara sauce.
14½ oz. diced tomatoes
2 Tbsp. red wine
2 cloves, garlic crushed and finely diced
1½Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
½ tbsp. sugar
½ tsp. dried oregano
¼ tsp. salt
⅛ tsp. black pepper
Puree canned tomatoes in a blender. Add all remaining ingredients and buzz again. Pour into a saucepan under medium heat and bring to a slow boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
In a wide, shallow bowl, combine flour and breadcrumbs. Mix well. Pour eggs into another wide shallow bowl. Add water and beat thoroughly. Add ½ inch extra virgin olive oil to a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Not too hot. Don’t let it smoke.
Dredge the zucchini slices first in the flour mixture, then in the egg wash. Working in batches, slide coated zucchini into hot oil and fry until golden brown on both sides, turning once. Drain on paper towels.
Preheat oven to 350 F. In the bottom of a 9-by-9-inch glass baking dish, spread 1 cup marinara sauce. Top with half of the zucchini slices. Top with mozzarella slices and ½ cup marinara. Sprinkle with half of the fresh basil leaves. Make a second layer of zucchini slices, topped with remaining marinara and remaining fresh basil. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese.
Bake 30 minutes or until cheese has melted and the top is slightly browned. Allow to rest at room temperature for at least 10 minutes before serving. I like to let it sit for 30 to 45 minutes.
Pair this dish with Toccata’s 2013 Santa Barbara County Sangiovese (Los Alamos Vineyard). Distinguished by aromas of pomegranate and fruits like plum and cherry, this wine will enhance all Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Aged 18 months in neutral French oak, this is a delicious wine, not to mention the fact that 2013 was such a great year for reds in Santa Barbara County.