John D. Finley: Thick, rich soup, not too chunky, heavy

This definitely calls for a Pinot Noir. Our beautiful Santa Barbara County just keeps getting better and better with their Pinots. I tried some great ones during a recent visit to Foxen Canyon Vineyard & Winery on Foxen Canyon Road.

The winery is named in memory of William Benjamin Foxen, and English sea captain and Dick Doré’s great-great grandfather. Benjamin Foxen came to Santa Barbara in the early 1800’s and purchased the historic Rancho Tinaquaic in 1837 with a Mexican Land Grant that totaled nearly 9000 acres, that comprised most of what is now known as Foxen Canyon. Captain Foxen adopted the distinctive anchor as his ranch cattle brand, which became the trademark of the Foxen Vineyard & Winery. Founded by Dick Doré and Bill Wathen in 1985, Foxen Vineyard is a solar-powered winery.

Pair this soup with Foxen’s 2016 Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir. Given 91 Points by Wine Enthusiast, this Pinot Noir is lighter in the glass and shows pomegranate sorbet, cranberry skins, rose petals and wild herbs on the nose. The palate is crisp and tart with raspberry fruit that's lifted by chaparral spice and wild thyme.

Burghound (91 points) describes it with discreet hints of oak toast and menthol character found on the herbal nose that features notes of dark raspberry, cherry, spice and a touch of earth. The rich and sleek middle weight flavors possess an appealing sense of vibrancy with a lingering, balanced and delicious finish that evidences a hint of bitter cherry pit. Enjoy!

John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com

