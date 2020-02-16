John D. Finley: Sweet and salty, corned beef and Gewürztraminer

Place the meat in the large pot and put the lid on. Turn the heat to medium, and bring to a low simmer (185F). Keep an eye on it and try not to let it boil (212F). Keep the meat submerged even if you have to weight it down with a small plate or add more water. Simmer for about 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until it is fork tender. Remove from heat and ladle out 2 cups of the corned beef braising liquid to cook the cabbage.

Cut the cabbage into 8 wedges. In a separate large, wide pot, heat up the bacon drippings/oil on medium-high heat. When hot, swirl the pan around to get the fat to evenly coat the pan. Add the cabbage wedges, carrots and potatoes and cook until browned, about a 3-4 minutes. Turn cabbage wedges to brown the other side.

Pour in the reserved corned beef cooking liquid, bring to a simmer and cover the pot. Turn the heat to low and let cook for 10-15 minutes. Use tongs or a large spoon to carefully remove the cabbage and reserve. Continue cooking the carrots and potatoes for another 10-15 minutes or until fork tender. Sprinkle with parsley and plate out with the cabbage.

Slice up the corned beef and serve with the cabbage and vegetables. Pour a bit of the sauce over the corned beef just before serving.

Pair this dish with Lucas & Lewellen’s 2017 Santa Barbara County Gewürztraminer. A hint of sweetness is needed to counter the saltiness, and some acidity helps cut through the fattiness of the corned beef. This brilliant wine is crisp and delicate emitting distinct aromas of flowers: rose petals, lavender, gardenia, and jasmine which will complement the pickling spices in the broth. Enjoy!

John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at sacredmeals@comcast.net.

