Does this look like a high protein dish? Believe it or not, it is! Chickpeas (garbanzo beans), and lentils are both high in protein and fiber. The benefits are legion: they have the potential to lower blood glucose levels, contribute to bone health, lower blood pressure, decrease the risk of heart disease, prevent inflammation, lower bad cholesterol, and promote a healthy digestive tract. It’s a miracle!
Modeled on North African stews, this aromatic vegetarian main course can be served over rice or steamed spinach.
3/4c dried chickpeas
2-1/2lb kabocha squash, or butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 large carrots peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 large onion chopped
1c red lentils
4c vegetable broth
2Tbl tomato paste
1Tbl minced peeled fresh ginger
1tsp ground cumin
1tsp salt
1/4tsp saffron
1/4tsp freshly ground pepper
1/4c lime juice
1/2c chopped roasted unsalted peanuts
1/4c packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
Soak chickpeas in enough cold water to cover them by 2 inches for 6 hours or overnight (Alternatively, use the quick-soak method: Place beans in a large pot with enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat and let stand for 1 hour.) Drain when ready to use.
Combine the soaked chickpeas, squash, carrots, onion, lentils, broth, tomato paste, ginger, cumin, salt, saffron and pepper in a 6-quart slow cooker.
Put on the lid and cook on low until the chickpeas are tender and the lentils have begun to break down, 5 to 6 1/2 hours.
Stir in lime juice. Serve sprinkled with peanuts and cilantro.
Pair this dish with Santa Barbara Winery’s New Release 2018 Santa Ynez Valley Sauvignon Blanc. Prior to the 2018 harvest, Winemaker Bruce McGuire was on the road scouting out and securing great lots of Sauvignon Blanc from the eastern side of the Santa Ynez Valley.
Taking advantage of a more traditional climate for this grape than their cool climate Lafond Vineyard, Bruce remained mindful of the importance of carrying on the style he developed over the years from the Musque clone of Sauvignon Blanc previously grown at their vineyard.
Santa Barbara Winery Winemaker Bruce McGuire graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in entymology. Bruce then spent several years working for wineries in Northern California before coming to Santa Barbara Winery in 1981 as winemaker. In that time his wines have received numerous awards and his abilities have received national recognition. Bruce was one of the pioneers in the development of Pinot Noir and Syrah in Santa Barbara County and in California.
This fresh-tasting wine has its own distinctive flavor. It is a great alternative to Chardonnay and serves equally well with moderately spicy foods like this North African stew, seafood and salads. Enjoy!