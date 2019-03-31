If you have never cooked with nutritional yeast, try it. You will be pleasantly surprised!
Nutritional yeast is deactivated yeast, which is sold commercially in the form of flakes and found in most natural food stores, can be used as an ingredient in recipes or as a condiment.
It is a good source of vitamins, especially the B-complex vitamins, and is also a complete protein. It is naturally low in fat and sodium and free of sugar, dairy and gluten.
Nutritional yeast has a strong flavor that is described as nutty, cheesy, or creamy, which makes it popular as a cheese substitute.
Spaghetti squash with vegan basil pesto
1¼ to 1½ lbs. spaghetti squash
4 cloves garlic
2 c. fresh basil leaves, tightly packed
½ c. pine nuts (or walnuts)
1 dash salt and pepper
½ c. olive oil
½ c. nutritional yeast flakes (Bragg’s, KAL, Bob’s Red Mill, etc.)
Juice of ½ lemon
This recipe calls for microwaving a spaghetti squash. If you prefer to bake it, slice it the long way and lay it down on the flat sides in a baking dish and cook for 1 hour at 375 degrees.
Using a sharp knife, carefully pierce (stab) the spaghetti squash in several places. Microwave on high for 10 to 12 minutes, turning/rotating the squash halfway during cooking. A fork should very easily pierce through the squash, if there is resistance, microwave for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.
Let squash cool for 10 to 15 minutes before handling.
Meanwhile, peel and chop the garlic. Then wash, dry and remove the stems from the fresh basil. Add the garlic to a food processor and mince. Add the basil leaves, pine nuts and a dash of salt and pepper to the bowl of the processor. While the processor is running, slowly drizzle in olive oil through the feed tube until all the ingredients are pureed.
Stop the processor at this point, if necessary, and scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula to get everything mixed together.
Add nutritional yeast flakes, lemon juice and mix it into the rest of the mixture. If the pesto is too thick, add 1 tablespoon of water. Set pesto aside and return to spaghetti squash.
Using gloves or a thick towel for protection against hot juices and steam, carefully cut the squash in half lengthwise. The squash should be soft and easy to cut. Remove and discard the seeds. Use 2 forks to scrape apart the strands of the squash. Compost or discard the skin.
Plate squash and top with pesto. Serve immediately.
Pair this dish with Bianchi’s 2017 Central Coast Pinot Grigio. This cool climate pinot grigio sports citrus notes, exotic flavors of sweet flowers, and tropical fruit compote. The Bianchi way is 100% gentle whole-cluster pressing to yield juice that is fresh and fruity.
Enjoy!