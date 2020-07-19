John D. Finley: Six chickens in this one pot Italian dish

One-pot meals have a great appeal for those who don’t like to do dishes. Here is an Italian offering using none other than that omnipresent fowl – chicken. With an estimated population of more than 24 billion in 2003, there are more chickens in the world than any other species of bird. However, there will be six fewer birds after you prepare this recipe!
One Pot Italian Chicken
Although the recipe calls for white wine, white wine vinegar, brandy and port, you could use white wine, vermouth, sherry and port instead.
2/3c dry white wine
1Tbl white wine vinegar
2Tbl brandy
2Tbl port
1Tbl spicy brown mustard
12 chicken drumsticks
8oz cherry tomatoes, halved
10 small shallots, peeled
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
2Tbl extra-virgin olive oil
2Tbl fresh parsley, chopped
lemon zest to serve
Preheat the oven to 350F.
Whisk the wine, vinegar, brandy and port, and mustard in a small bowl and set aside.
Put the chicken and the vegetables in a large, lidded, ovenproof dish. Season and toss together.
Pour over the wine mixture and mix together. Drizzle with the olive oil.
Cover and bake for one hour.
Take the lid off and cook for another 30 minutes or until the chicken is nicely colored.
Sprinkle with the parsley and lemon zest. Serve with rice.
Pair this dish with Lucas & Lewellen’s 2018 Santa Barbara County Pinot Grigio from Santa Barbara County’s premier grape grower - Louis Lucas. The grandson of Croatian immigrants, Louis is originally from the Central Valley where his father was also a leading grape grower. Louis studied the great vineyards of the world by touring wine regions throughout Europe, Australia and Chile. From these trips, he developed some of his theories on grape growing, leaf exposure to the sun, manipulation of canopy and the importance to limiting vine stress. His travels also confirmed long held practices and specific techniques he had been using, essential for growing quality grapes, including going against conventional wisdom by planting more vines per acre and adaptations to existing trellis systems to fit specific varieties. Louis continues to innovate viticulture practices.
This Pinot Grigio was grown in their cooler Goodchild Vineyard along Foxen Canyon Road. This vintage was picked early and bottled young to preserve its fresh and lively qualities. Carefully tended in the vineyard and nurtured in the winery, these grapes produce the subtle aromas of lemon peel, jasmine tea and pear. The wine is crisp with natural acidity developed in the grapes while growing in this cool climate. It is light and delicate with a bright finish. This refreshing Pinot Grigio will be a fine complement to a variety of light dishes, salads, fruit, and cheese as well as this one-pot Italian Chicken. Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
