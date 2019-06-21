‘Tis the season! For rockfish, that is, especially for “Reds.” The rocky shorelines of Southern California are home to Pacific Red Snapper. Unlike the fish of the same name on the eastern U.S. coastline, the Southern California version is a rockfish. With a different taste and texture than its eastern counterpart, it is certainly a fish worthy of the dining room table. The fragrant herbed butter and roasted lemon slices in this dish complement fresh-caught rockfish, which typically have a lean, medium firm texture, and a very clean and mild flavor.
Pacific Red Snapper with Herbed Butter
Yield: 4 servings
2 lemons
Cooking spray
4 (6-8oz) Pacific Red Snapper (or any local rockfish) fillets
1/4tsp salt
1/4tsp paprika
1/4tsp black pepper
2Tbl butter, softened
1-1/2tsp chopped fresh herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, basil, or parsley)
Preheat oven to 425°.
Cut 1 lemon into 8 slices. Place slices, in pairs, on a rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Grate remaining lemon to get 1 teaspoon lemon rind; set aside. Reserve lemon for another use.
Place 1 fillet on top of each pair of lemon slices. Combine salt, paprika, and pepper; sprinkle evenly over fish. Bake at 425° for 13 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness.
While fish bakes, combine reserved lemon rind, butter, and herbs in a small bowl.
Place fish and lemon slices on individual serving plates; top each fillet with herbed butter, spreading to melt, if desired. Serve with rice and sautéed zucchini.
Pair this seafood dish with Foxen’s 2017 Block UU Bien Nacido Chardonnay. This is an elegant Santa Maria Valley Chardonnay displays fresh, bright aromatics of lime peel, guava, beeswax and lemon zest backed by hints of honeysuckle and jasmine. Flavors of key lime pie coat the palate with a hint of hazelnut, and its minerality is nicely balanced with soft acidity. These grapes were night harvested by hand, whole cluster pressed on gentle cycle, underwent spontaneous fermentation in French oak barrels, with sur lie ageing for 8 months. This Chardonnay will certainly complement the butter-topped snapper fillets.
The vineyard was planted in 1973. Bob and Steve Miller called it Bien Nacido, meaning “well born” in Spanish, because of the passion and commitment they shared in bringing it to life. Formerly used as grazing land, it was part of one of the earliest Spanish land grants. However, the shale soil and unique climate from the transverse mountain range provided a lens into its potential. Four years of hard work and sweat equity led to the original vineyard plantings – 300 acres of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. They were inspired by the high elevation of the vineyard and later named it “The Captain” after their father, Captain Robert Miller. Salute!