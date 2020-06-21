John D. Finley: Rice-a-Roni salad and Sauvignon Blanc

2tsp dry mustard

Prepare Rice-a-Roni in advance according to package directions. Combine and mix all ingredients. Note: You may not need all the juice from the artichoke heart jars. The salad needs to be moist, but not soupy. Transfer to a serving bowl and chill overnight.

Pair this dish with Grassini’s 2018 Happy Canyon . Their 2018 Sauvignon Blanc opens with pronounced bright notes of white flower, lemon curd, and mango on the nose, as well as an underlying hint of fresh wet grass. This wine has a lovely bright acidity with notes of elderflower, apricot and white grapefruit on the palate. The finish is long and lingers long after each sip, a reflection of the brief bit of oak fermentation.

Wine Spectator’s MaryAnn Worobiec describes this 92-point wine this way: “Lip-smacking lime, passion fruit and green apple flavors are vibrant and expressive, with a tangy edge and details of lemongrass and green tea. Harmonious and expressive on the long finish.” Wine Enthusiast also gives this Sauvignon Blanc 91 points.

Or try this Rice-a-Roni Salad with Lucas & Lewellen’s 2018 Santa Barbara County Pinot Grigio. This Pinot Grigio was grown in their cooler Goodchild vineyard along Foxen Canyon Road. This vintage was picked early and bottled young to preserve its fresh and lively qualities.

Carefully tended in the vineyard and nurtured in the winery, these Pinot Grigio grapes produce the subtle aromas of lemon peel, jasmine tea and pear. The wine is crisp with natural acidity developed in the grapes while growing in this cool climate. It is light and delicate with a bright finish - a fine complement to a variety of light dishes, salads, fruit, and cheese. Enjoy!

John David Finley is a freelance writer and author of the cookbook "Sacred Meals from our Family Table," which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0