In 2007, after an extensive search that spanned the West Coast of the United States, the Murphy family acquired an ideal unplanted 200-acre property in the hills of the Santa Maria Valley. Over the next two years, the Murphys, along with Santa Barbara County Vineyard Manager Jim Stollberg and Winemaker Dieter Cronje, meticulously planned the design of the Presqu’ile Vineyard with an emphasis on diversity. The 15-1/2-acre Block 2C was planted with Sauvignon Blanc in 2009.
As the visionary president of Presqu’ile Winery, Matt Murphy has guided his family’s efforts to establish Presqu’ile as one of the Santa Maria Valley’s defining wineries, recognized for making balanced and sophisticated cool-climate wines. As Presqu’ile’s enologist, Anna Murphy works closely alongside Winemaker Dieter Cronje at every stage of the winemaking process, from the growing season through harvest to final blending.
Typically, light, crisp and full of fruit, Sauvignon Blanc can also offer vanilla and creamy flavors when introduced to oak, a great choice for poultry with herbs and spices.
Pecan Crusted Chicken with Mustard Sauce
1c pecans
2Tbl cornstarch
1tsp dried thyme or poultry seasoning
1tsp paprika
1-1/4tsp salt
1/8tsp cayenne pepper
1 egg
2Tbl water
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1-1/3lb
3Tbl cooking oil
1c mayonnaise
2Tbl Dijon mustard
1/2tsp white wine vinegar
1/2tsp sugar
2Tbl chopped fresh parsley
1/4tsp salt
1/8tsp cayenne pepper
In a food processor, pulse the pecans with the cornstarch, thyme, paprika, salt, and cayenne pepper until the nuts are finely chopped. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl.
Whisk together the egg and the water in a small bowl. Dip each chicken breast into the egg mixture and then into the nut mixture.
In a large nonstick frying pan, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the chicken to the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Turn and continue cooking until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes longer.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, sugar, parsley, cayenne pepper, and salt. Serve the chicken with the mustard dipping sauce, along with creamy potato gratin, and green beans.
Pair this with Presqu’ile’s 2018 Santa Maria Valley Sauvignon Blanc. Comprised of 100% Presqu’ile Vineyard fruit, their 2018 rendition of this exuberant variety captures the intensity and precision that only cool climate Sauvignon Blanc can deliver. Utilizing six unique clones not widely planted in California, they find the complexity and aromatics in this clonal mixture to be utterly distinctive. Native yeast fermentation in a combination of 35% concrete egg, 45% stainless steel and 20% neutral French oak, sur lie aging, and light lees stirring capture and amplify the many different facets of their site. The result: A wild, singular expression of Sauvignon Blanc. Enjoy!
The Presqu’ile Winery is located off Highway 101 and Clark Avenue 5391 at Presqu’ile Drive.