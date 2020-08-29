John D. Finley: 'Perfect' steaks, bleu cheese and a cabernet

This recipe calls for four perfectly grilled steaks. That’s the hard part – the rest is easy! So, what does it take to perfectly grill a steak? That’s totally a matter of opinion, but I’ll give you my two cents worth. The main thing to remember about steaks is to use choice or prime grade beef only. Stay away from “select” grade beef sold in most supermarkets.
I love T-bones, porterhouse, New York strip and rib-eye steaks. My favorite, however, has got to be the rib-eye. If I’m really in the mood for a good steak, I’ll go to a meat market and buy a half prime rib roast with ribs attached. When I get it home, I remove the ribs, trim the rib “eye” and cut it into 1-1/4” to 1-1/2” steaks.
On my grill, I cook the steaks for about 4 minutes on the first side, and then about 8 minutes on the flip side for medium rare to medium. But don’t set your timer on the back side to 8 minutes; it’s best to look for when the blood begins sweating out of the steak. At that point take it off and follow the instructions below. Depending on the heat of your grill, that could happen before your timer goes off.
Rosemary and Bleu Cheese Steaks
4 perfectly grilled steaks
1/2c blue cheese crumbles
1/4c fresh rosemary, chopped
1/2tsp kosher salt
black pepper, freshly cracked
fresh rosemary for garnish, optional
As steaks are resting once cooked, add 2Tbl bleu cheese, 1Tbl chopped fresh rosemary, 1/8tsp kosher salt and a pinch of cracked black pepper to the top of each. Allow the steak to continue resting and the bleu cheese to soften from the heat of the steak and the rosemary to become even more fragrant.
Pair this with Lucas & Lewellen’s 2016 Cote del Sol Cabernet Sauvignon. Cabernet grapes for “COTE DEL SOL”, their reserve-level Cabernet, are hand-harvested from the south facing side of the vines only, which grow on a narrow, twenty-two row slope on our Valley View Vineyard. This Cabernet is then co-fermented with Syrah from the same vineyard, which adds a spicy, jammy note to the oak infused wine. Flavors of plum, cassis, and dried herbs overlay rich tannins and an opulent finish. 90 pts Wine Enthusiast, July 2019; 97 pts/Platinum San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge; 94 pts Wine Review Online; Silver Medal 2019 Los Angeles International Wine Competition.
If you really want to splurge, try their 2014 "Clone 6" Cabernet Sauvignon which boasts notes of blackberry and plum nuanced with sandalwood, cardamom, and pomegranate. Mature tannins on the mid-palate lead to a long, velvety finish. 92 points/"Editor's Choice" - Wine Enthusiast, April 2019; Gold Medal 2018 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition; Double Gold Medal 2018 Central Coast Wine Competition. Enjoy!
***
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
