The Nielson Vineyard in the Santa Maria Valley, founded by pioneer, Uriel Nielson in 1964, is Santa Barbara County’s oldest commercial vineyard. The estate was replanted in 1999 using cuttings from the original old vines, which included the famed Wente Clone of Chardonnay. The small, intensely flavored berries bring concentration, complexity and a broad palette of vibrant fruit aromas and flavors to wine.
It’s not surprising that winemaker Jonathan Nagy, with deep roots in Santa Barbara County wine country would be driven to make wines so deeply rooted in its most distinctive vineyards. He joined Byron Winery in 2001, working with the winery founder, and pioneering Santa Barbara vintner, Ken Byron Brown. The two bonded quickly around their shared commitment to bringing critical focus to Santa Barbara wines.
Today, Jonathan is focused on Byron’s original charter to make site-expressive wines that underscore the distinct signature of Santa Maria Valley. He sources grapes by row and block from Byron’s storied estate vineyard as well as other top sites.
As long as we’re going with a veteran winemaker and an old standard vineyard in Santa Barbara County, why not go with another old standard. Here’s one of our family favorites – when we’re not counting calories!
Chicken Broccoli Casserole
5 boneless chicken breasts
1.5lb fresh broccoli
2 cans cream of mushroom soup
3/4c mayonnaise
1/4c lemon juice
1 bunch green onions, chopped
Lemon pepper to taste
2c grated cheddar cheese
2.8oz can fried onion rings
There are four layers to the casserole: broccoli, chicken mixture, cheese and fried onion rings.
Place chicken breasts in a 9x13 baking dish. Cover with foil and bake in oven at 350F for one hour. Remove from oven, drain off stock, remove from baking dish and let cool. Parboil broccoli in a Dutch oven for 5 minutes and remove. Chop and add to 9x13 baking dish. In a medium-mixing bowl, add cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and chopped green onions, sprinkle with lemon pepper and stir. Dice chicken and add to creamy mixture. Pour over broccoli in baking dish, sprinkle with grated cheese, top with onion rings, cover with foil and bake at 350F for 30 minutes.
Pair this rich and creamy dish with Byron’s 2016 Nielson Vineyard Chardonnay. The Chardonnay vines in their Nielson Vineyard feature cuttings from the original “Wente” clones. The clusters they selected contain an optimal mix of berry sizes: the larger, riper berries provide the wine’s rich stone fruit flavors while the smaller ones contribute to the wine’s firm acidity and underlying minerality. This wine benefits from cool temperature barrel fermentation utilizing native yeast, and the lees are stirred every two weeks for enhanced mouthfeel and texture. Aged 16 months in 45% new French Oak, this wine will go well with the chicken broccoli casserole. Enjoy!