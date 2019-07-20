Mourvèdre is a red wine grape variety that is grown in many regions around the world including the Rhône and Provence regions of France, California and Washington State. In addition to making red varietal wines, Mourvèdre is also a prominent component in "GSM" (Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre) blends. In addition to pairing Mourvèdre with wild game, bacon and mushroom dishes, I also love to pair it with Manchego Cheese.
Chicken Pasta with Portobello Mushrooms, Pancetta and Parmesan Cream
1-1/4c whipping cream
2 pieces parmesan cheese (rind)
6oz pancetta, or smoked bacon
Sea salt
Ground black pepper
1lb spaghetti (or linguine)
4Tbl olive oil, divided
8oz portabella mushrooms (or field mushrooms, sliced)
12oz (left-over) chicken, chopped
4oz fresh spinach, chopped
4Tbl parmesan cheese, freshly grated
Place the cream, Parmesan cheese rind in a medium, heavy-based saucepan. Bring to a gentle bubble and reduce for 5-6 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Add in the spaghetti and cook for 8-9 minutes or until al-dente. Drain.
Meanwhile, heat a large, heavy-based frying pan. Add in 1Tbl olive oil and then the pancetta. Fry briskly, stirring often, until the pancetta is crispy.
Add in the remaining olive oil and the mushrooms and fry, stirring, for 2-3 minutes.
Add in the drained spaghetti and toss well. Strain the reduced cream into the pan and add in the cooked chicken.
Season well with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and toss thoroughly again.
Toss in the mixed leaves, divide among 4 warmed deep bowls, sprinkle with Parmesan and serve at once.
Pair this with Epiphany’s 2016 Santa Barbara County Mourvèdre from their Rodney’s Vineyard, located on the Fess Parker Home Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley. Black cherry and wild black raspberry dominate the nose with baking spices, vanilla and an underlying note of scorched earth. Plum and black cherry won’t be missed on the palate with cinnamon, wild thyme and baking chocolate rounding out this heavy hitter. This wine begs to be paired with rich, savory foods to absorb the high tannins in the wine.
Or try Epiphany’s 2016 Thompson Vineyard GSM. This dark-ruby GSM blend from Thompson Vineyard – along the Alisos Canyon corridor in Santa Barbara County – is richly pleasing. They aged the wine in large-format puncheons for 20 months, with 93% of the French oak barrels being a year old or more. The result is red plum and black cherry on the nose, with additional aromas of baking spices and vanilla. You’ll catch the scent of cigar box, forest floor, and bay leaf before you sip to taste Herbs de Provence and vanilla. This GSM blend rounds out with flavors of salted dark chocolate, red plum, black raspberry, and black cherry to finish. Enjoy!