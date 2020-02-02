John D. Finley: Kung Pao Chicken needs wine contrast

Add the sauce and bring to a boil. Add the peanuts. Thicken with the slurry and continue to cook until glossy. Transfer to a serving plate and garnish with julienne green onions. Serve on top of white rice.

Pair this with Lucas and Lewellen’s 2018 Santa Barbara County Viognier. Earning a Double Gold Medal from the 2019 Central Coast Wine Competition, the hand-harvested grapes for this Viognier, farmed in their Los Alamos Vineyard and Santa Ynez Valley vineyards, create a rich and exhilarating wine with hints of melon, stone fruit and citrus. With fragrant aromas of pear and apricots, the palate is softly textured with creamy stone fruit intensity, honeysuckle notes and a satisfying long finish.

Or try it with Santa Barbara Winery’s 2016 Lafond Vineyard Dry Riesling - one of their highest awarded wines of Spring 2019! This Dry Riesling is pale gold with orange reflections and has aromas of lemon zest, honeysuckle and coastal breeze. Flavors of bright lemon, early peach, and wet stone complete the palate. Enjoy!

John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com

