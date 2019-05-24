Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica in which meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with a very hot spice mixture called Jamaican jerk spice. Jerk seasoning is traditionally applied to pork and chicken. Jerk seasoning principally relies upon two items: allspice (called "pimento" in Jamaica) and Scotch bonnet (or habanero) peppers. The term “jerk” is said to come from the word charqui, a Spanish term of Quechua origin for dried meat, which eventually became “jerky” in English.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
1Tbl ground ginger
1-1/2tsp allspice
1-1/2tsp coarse salt
1tsp freshly ground black pepper
1tsp ground cloves
1tsp freshly ground nutmeg
6 chicken thighs, boneless (about 2lbs)
2Tbl canola oil
Sauce
2Tbl canola oil
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1Tbl fresh ginger, peeled and minced
1 habanero, seed and minced
1/2c light brown sugar, lightly packed
2tsp dried thyme
1tsp allspice
1tsp freshly ground nutmeg
1tsp ground ginger
1Tbl coarse salt
1Tbl freshly ground black pepper
3c low-sodium chicken broth
Juice of 1 lime
In a small bowl, combine the first 6 spices with your fingers to evenly distribute the ingredients.
Rinse the chicken pieces in water and pat dry with paper towels. Arrange the chicken side-by-side on a baking pan and sprinkle the spice mix all over the chicken, turning to season all sides. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 400F.
Drizzle the chicken with 2Tbl of the oil, tossing to coat. Bake for 30 minutes until the chicken is golden and the meat is just about fully cooked. In the meantime, prepare the sauce.
To prepare the sauce, place a large, wide Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat and coat with 2Tbl of oil. When the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, fresh ginger, and habanero. Cook and stir for 2 minutes until the vegetables are fragrant. Lower the heat to medium-low, and add the remaining spices; stir constantly to be sure the spices don’t burn. Pour in the broth, stirring to incorporate. Bring the sauce to a boil, cover, and reduce to medium-low heat. Cook for about 10 minutes, until the sugar dissolves and the ingredients start to bubble.
Remove the chicken from the oven and lay the baked chicken pieces in the sauce, cover, and simmer until the chicken is fully cooked, about 15 minutes. Squeeze in the lime just before serving. Makes 8 cups. Serve with sweet potatoes on the side, or cubed in the dish.
Pair this spicy dish with 2016 Firestone Vineyard’s 2016 Santa Ynez Valley Gewürztraminer, an Alsace grape counted among the most aromatic varietals on earth. Firestone’s 2016 bottling shows forward notes of lychee, ginger, and orange blossom. The crisp palate is filled with flavors of grapefruit, lime zest and lemon. It’s balanced and refreshing nature makes it extremely food friendly. Enjoy!