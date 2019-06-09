Light dry rosés are perfect for warm weather refreshment. They will pair well with foods such as light salads, light pasta and rice dishes, especially with seafood, raw and lightly cooked shellfish, grilled fish, and goat cheeses. Let’s go for some goat cheese appetizers!
Honey Goat Cheese Spread
10oz goat cheese log
1/2c roasted, salted sunflower seeds
1/3c honey
1 pt. fresh raspberries (or other fresh berries)
fresh mint leaves for garnish
Assorted crackers
Press or roll goat cheese log in sunflower seeds, thoroughly covering cheese, including ends. Arrange cheese on a serving platter with any remaining sunflower seeds. Drizzle with honey. Sprinkle with berries. Garnish, with fresh mint leaves. Serve immediately with assorted crackers.
Cranberry and Cashew Goat Cheese Log
10oz goat cheese log
1/2c dried cranberries, chopped
1/2c cashews, chopped
Mix dried cranberries and cashews and lay out on a 12” square of sandwich or wax paper. Roll out goat cheese log and thoroughly cover with mixture. Serve with baguette slices or crackers.
Pear, Raspberry, and Goat Cheese Crostini
1 whole baguette
olive oil
10oz goat cheese log
1 bosc pear, cut into ¼-inch thick slices
raspberries
honey
lemon, juiced
freshly ground black pepper
sea salt to taste
Slice the baguette into ½-inch rounds. Brush with olive oil and toast the crostini in an oven preheated to 400 degrees for about 4 to 7 minutes. Top each crostini with a smear of goat cheese, then a slice of pear and two raspberries. Drizzle a bit of honey and a sprinkle of lemon juice over the top. Finish it with a light sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper and sea salt.
Pair these goat cheese offerings with Margerum’s 2018 Santa Barbara County Riviera Rosé. With a soft pale pink color and hints of orange, the aroma boasts of strawberries and watermelon with a hint of minerality. Dry and crisp on the palate, the fruitiness balanced with a touch of mouth-watering acidy, makes for a perfect spring and summer sipper.
Riviera Rosé is crafted from Grenache, Counoise, Cinsault and Syrah grapes sourced from select vineyards including Margerum Estate Vineyard in the Los Olivos District AVA and Alisos, Curtis, Cuatro Vientos, Estelle, McGinley, Portico and Two Wolves vineyards in Santa Barbara County. They pick these grapes specifically for their rosé production, then crush and immediately press to stainless steel tanks for a long, cold fermentation. The wine is blended with various lots of Counoise, Cinsault and other Grenache vineyards that were saignéed. Saignée is a winemaking process where they bleed off a portion of slightly pink juice from a red must right after crush. They filter and bottle early to capture brightness and vibrancy. This is a refreshing dry spring and summer rosé for picnics and other activities. Enjoy!