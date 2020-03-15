John D. Finley: Homemade minestrone soup and some Sangiovese

Talk about throwing in everything but the kitchen sink, minestrone soup certainly has lots of ingredients; but lots of good ingredients – fresh vegetables, aromatics, beans, and herbs! With just my wife, Jan and me living at home, we can survive on this meal for several days. There’s something about soups that seem to taste even better the next day. I think the incorporation of all the flavors keeps happening long after the cooking process is over. This soup certainly calls for a big chunk of ciabatta bread to sop the broth, and some Italian red wine.
Minestrone Soup
3Tbl canola or safflower oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 whole bulb of garlic, minced
1 celery stalk, chopped
1 medium carrot, chopped
1tsp dried oregano
½tsp poultry seasoning
½tsp black pepper
3 bay leaves
8c vegetable stock and/or water with veggie cubes
You have free articles remaining.
6oz can tomato paste
10oz frozen chopped spinach
¼ head green cabbage, shredded
1c dry small seashell or curly macaroni
15oz can red kidney beans, drained
15oz can small white beans, drained
14.5oz can diced tomatoes with juice
2Tbl fresh basil, finely chopped
2Tbl fresh parsley, finely chopped
More water, if necessary.
Sauté onion and garlic in oil for 5 minutes. Add 3 cups of stock/water, tomato paste, celery, carrot, and dry seasoning. Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add remaining stock/water, spinach, shredded cabbage and macaroni. Return soup to a boil, then cover and simmer for another 15 minutes. Add beans, peas, diced tomatoes, basil, parsley and simmer for 5 more minutes. Serves 6.
Sangiovese would be my choice to go with this Minestrone soup. Sangiovese is a red Italian wine grape variety. It is the most widespread grape in Tuscany, and the main component of the Chianti blend, and many modern "Super Tuscan" wines.
Pair this with Toccata’s 2017 Santa Barbara County Sangiovese. Their Sangiovese is consistently good, year after year. It is a fruity red wine with aromas of wild berries and dried herbs. Like a great Chianti, it is dry and extremely versatile when pairing with food. In their family-owned Los Alamos vineyards, Lucas & Lewellen has 9 acres of Sangiovese that rivals the best from any region in the world. This wine is the proof.
Or try d’Alfonzo-Curran Wine’s 2016 Di Bruno Santa Barbara County Sangiovese. Dark Ruby in color with subtitle aromas of cherry, plum and Persian spices on the nose, this wine is supple with velvety tannins and a long lingering finish. Richard Klug says, “This is what I like in a Sangiovese, deep rich flavor all the way through. This one is fruit forward and just luscious. These winemakers are very capable and I think this is another home run!” Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com