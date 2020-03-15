John D. Finley: Homemade minestrone soup and some Sangiovese

Talk about throwing in everything but the kitchen sink, minestrone soup certainly has lots of ingredients; but lots of good ingredients – fresh vegetables, aromatics, beans, and herbs! With just my wife, Jan and me living at home, we can survive on this meal for several days. There’s something about soups that seem to taste even better the next day. I think the incorporation of all the flavors keeps happening long after the cooking process is over. This soup certainly calls for a big chunk of ciabatta bread to sop the broth, and some Italian red wine.