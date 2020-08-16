John D. Finley: Heirloom tomatoes baked with cheese, basil

Local farmers markets are still bringing in an abundance of fresh tomatoes. I love heirloom tomatoes. An heirloom tomato is an open-pollinated (non-hybrid) heirloom cultivar of tomato, i.e. a variety that has been produced in cultivation by selective breeding.
Heirloom tomatoes have become increasingly popular and more readily available in recent years. According to tomato experts, heirloom tomatoes can be classified into four categories: family heirlooms, commercial heirlooms, mystery heirlooms, and created heirlooms.
They are grown for a variety of reasons, such as historical interest, access to wider varieties, and by people who wish to save seeds from year to year, as well as for their taste, which is widely perceived to be better than modern tomatoes. They may cost a little more per pound, but are totally worth the extra expense.
Heirloom tomato cultivars can be found in a wide variety of colors, shapes, flavors and sizes. Some heirloom cultivars, can be prone to cracking, but don’t let that get in your way; just cut out the cracks when preparing the tomatoes for the table.
I love the Cherokee Purple tomatoes! After a while though, I start looking for different ways to prepare them. Here’s a baked recipe that may make your mouth water just reading it. Pair it with a local Sangiovese for an Italian culinary experience.
Cheesy Basil Baked Tomatoes
4 medium tomatoes, cut into three rounds
1/4c grated Parmesan cheese
1c grated Gruyere cheese
2Tbl chopped fresh basil
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
2Tbl olive oil
3 green onions, sliced, for garnish
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
Place tomato slices on a nonstick baking sheet. Sprinkle with Parmesan and Gruyere cheeses. Sprinkle with basil and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Drizzle with oil.
Bake until tomatoes are cooked through but not so soft as to be falling apart, about 10 minutes.
Sprinkle with sliced green onions and serve.
Pair this with Stolpman’s 2017 Ballard Canyon Sangiovese. In 2017 the vines woke up sublimely after an energizing March saturating rainstorm. Mother nature fostered an even, nurturing spring and summer punctuated by intense heat spikes towards the end of September. Lucky for them, their Sangiovese vines are insufferably lazy and shrugged all of the aforementioned climatic events off and gradually, beautifully, ripened.
Fresh red fruit carries the day with a gingerly prance through the palette. 2017 Sangiovese comes off a bit fresher from the slightly earlier bottling date that they adjusted last vintage, with the 2016. Hints of elegant chocolate truffle rather than the rustic leathery profile sometimes found in Stolpman Sangiovese vintages of the past. Super youthful now, fun and energetic, it will also be interesting to try it down the road a couple years when it has had the time to further flesh out and hit that deeper level of richness. Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
