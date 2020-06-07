John D. Finley: Flavors of Greece and Malbec wine

Pair this with Lucas & Lewellen’s 2016 Santa Barbara County Malbec, grown on a high knoll overlooking the Santa Ynez River It comes from a prime location in their Valley View Vineyard. An uncommon convergence of landscape, climate, and Louis Lucas’ team of farming expertise at their estate Valley View Vineyard has generated this phenomenal offering of single variety Malbec. The wine has dense flavors and aromas, a creamy texture, silky tannins, and flavors of raspberry jam, cherries, cacao, toasty vanilla, and rubbed sage. Not only is Malbec great with leaner red meats, but the wine does extremely well with various cheeses and spices. Enjoy!