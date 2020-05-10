John D. Finley: A little frittata and a dry pinot gris

Meanwhile, whisk eggs, goat cheese and milk together in a large bowl until mostly combined — goat cheese should be in very small pieces. Gently stir the crisped bacon into the egg mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Slowly pour egg mixture into the hot skillet on top of onions and potatoes. Transfer pan into the oven and bake for 30 to 45 minutes, or until eggs are set and firm. ​

Pair this dish with Au Bon Climat’s 2018 Santa Maria Valley Pinot Gris/Pinot Blanc - a refreshing, dry, blended white with citrus lemon/lime notes, flinty minerality, and crisp finish. It is richer than most light whites, yet so easy drinking!

The Pinot Blanc portion is from Bien Nacido Vineyard. Most of the Pinot Gris in the 2018 Pinot Gris/Pinot Blanc is from Sierra Madre Vineyard. All the Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc are harvested by hand, whole cluster pressed, and barrel fermented.

Upon completion of sugar and malo-lactic fermentations, the wine was sulfured and rested surlees until the late summer. After racking and processing, the wine was returned to barrel spending a total 6 months in the barrel before bottling. The piercing acid of the Pinot Gris was softened by malo-lactic fermentation in small barrels.

The Au Bon Climat 2018 Pinot Gris 60%/Pinot Blanc 40% is a versatile wine. It is light and refreshing and has enough body and intensity to go with food as well. The aromas are salty, mineral with a lemon-lime note. In the mouth the wine is rich and textural, from the time spent on lees in the barrel. Enjoy!

John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com

