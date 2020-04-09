Where's Sparkie? Visiting a chapel and cemetery on a hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sparkie gets a great view of the Santa Maria Valley from this chapel and cemetery on a hill.

In 1872, Frederick Wickenden and Ramona Foxen Wickenden purchased the undeveloped property from the federal government and donated the land for the chapel and cemetery. Frederick Wickenden built the chapel in 1875 along with his brother-in-law Thomas Foxen and Chris Lawson.

Benjamin Foxen, father of Ramona Wickenden and Thomas Foxen, was the first person to be buried in the cemetery. He died in 1874 from an infected spider bite. His body was moved to the cemetery in 1876.

The site is the first historic landmark listed by the County of Santa Barbara, and it is listed as a California Historical Landmark.

If you think you know where Sparkie is, visit his Facebook page at Facebook.com/WheresSparkie to post your guess and write about what the place means to you.

Sparkie would like readers to share their stories with each other to build deeper connections among area residents and visitors.

Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”

